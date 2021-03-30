Vishwanath Chatterjee: Audiences relate with realistic characters

‘Lukka Chuppi’ and ‘Dhadak’ actor Vishwanath Chatterjee feels amused to see young aspiring actors in pursuit of instant stardom. “With a crash course in acting or a viral video they feel they have arrived. Though, I don’t blame them completely as they were never taught to work hard. They want quick success same as the T20 match, which is fine in a way, but practice to karni hi padegi!” said the UPite best known as Beni in popular TV show ‘Happu Ki Ultan Paltan’.

The actor is currently shooting for Kushan Nandy’s ‘Jogira Sara Ra Ra’ with Nawazuddin Siddiqui in Lucknow.

Before finishing his National School of Drama course in 2006, he has been part of active theatre for nine years. “Newcomers focus more on looks, public relation and glamour while acting and leaning takes a back seat. Getting millions views on a video is no benchmark that’s why when in real they have to face the camera they fail miserably because for that you need to learn!”

Vishwanath Chatterjee at Gomti Riverfront in Lucknow. (Deep Saxena/HT Photo)

Born and brought up in Allahabad (now Prayagraj) his first act was a Bangla musical-skit. He recalls, “Thereafter I started doing plays at Bal Bhawan which was a cultural hub in Allahabad. After NSD, I went to Mumbai. I did ‘Ajab Prem Ki Gazab Kahani’ but then there was a long gap and struggle. I kept doing plays with Swanand (Kirire), Tushar and Manoj Joshi along with then with my NDS senior and actor Ishtiyak Khan I did lot of plays. We even initiated Khidkiyan Festival which is now a big thing in Mumbai.”

Vishwanath agrees that Beni of ‘Happu…’ benefitted him a lot. “I can’t make funny faces or do slapstick comedy! So, we made a deliberate attempt to make my character a realistic one to make audiences relate to it. It made me reach every household and got me ‘detective’ inspector’s role in ‘Panchayat’ which gave me a lot of love.”

He has some good projects up for release. “Ishtiyak Khan’s film ‘Shadow of Othello’ which also stars Sanjay Mishra followed by ‘Pinky Beauty Parlour’ which has won many awards at various film fests. Besides, other interesting projects ‘Adhaar’ (Viineet Kumar) and ‘Bob Biswas’ with Abhishek Bachchan will release soon along with ‘Jogira…’ where I play a cop.”

In Lucknow, he has shot ‘San Pachattar’ with KK Menon which is yet to see the light of the day.