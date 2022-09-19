Vivek Agnihotri reacts to Brahmastra beating The Kashmir Files box office: 'I am not in that dumb race'

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri reacted to news articles and other reports on social media about Brahmastra’s latest box office collection. Brahmastra emerged as the highest-grossing Hindi film of the year, beating Vivek's own film The Kashmir Files. Brahmastra just entered the ₹200 crore club and defeated The Kashmir Files'. Also read: Brahmastra beats The Kashmir Files to be no 1 Hindi release in 2022

Vivek tweeted on Monday, “Hahahaha. I don’t know how did they beat #TheKashmirFiles…with sticks, rods, hockey… or AK47 or stones…. Or with paid PR and influencers? Let Bollywood films compete with each other. Leave us alone. I am not in that dumb race. Thanks. #NotBollywood.”

Vivek Agnihotri's tweet.

According to film trade sources, Brahmastra earned 17 crore on Sunday, over its second weekend. Starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, the film with its overall nett domestic collection crossed ₹200 crore and the ₹350 crore mark worldwide. This means it beat The Kashmir Files’ lifetime earnings of ₹340 crore to become the highest-grossing Hindi film of the year.

Talking about the box office reports of Brahmastra, earlier Ranbir Kapoor said in an interview that the business of Brahmastra is much different because all figures of its budget floating around are ‘wrong’. Reportedly, the film’s budget is around ₹410 crore. He told Dainik Bhaskar, “These days, we are reading a lot where people are discussing the budget of the film. People are saying this much is the budget and this much is the recovery. But Brahmastra is unique being where the budget is not just for one film but for the whole trilogy.”

Earlier, it was Kangana Ranaut who questioned the box office collections of the Ayan Mukerji directorial and said that a budget of ₹650 crore cannot be called a hit after earning ₹246 crore.

