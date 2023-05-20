Vivek Agnihotri reminds people Cannes Film Festival is about films and not fashion, Meera Chopra calls it ‘sad’

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri took to Twitter on Saturday to indirectly take a dig at all those who made headlines with their stylish appearances at the ongoing Cannes Film Festival. He reminded people that the event is about films and not a ‘fashion show.’ His tweet comes a day after he slammed the use of assistants, who accompany female celebrities on the red carpet. Also read: Vivek Agnihotri criticises 'costume slaves' helping Aishwarya Rai with her dress at Cannes

Vivek Agnihotri has talked about Cannes Film Festival in his new tweet. (Samir Jana/ Hindustan Times).(Hindustan Times)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In a fresh tweet, Vivek wrote, “Do you know that Cannes Film Festival is about films? I thought I should remind you just in case you were thinking it’s a fashion show.”

Replying to him, actor Meera Chopra commented, “Its very sad, I said the same thing when I went there last year.. that it's become a fashion parade. Bollywood only talks about what you are wearing and where all you are being covered in media, to the extent that it becomes stressful. Believe me it's not the same for other countries. They've not gone crazy like us on fashion and pr!”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meera Chopra had made her Cannes red carpet debut last year. Talking about her experience, she had told Hindustan Times, “Going to the festival was actually an overwhelming feeling because I didn’t just go with some liquor brand, or just to walk the red carpet for nothing. I know there were a lot of people who were doing that. But I went there to promote my film, Safed, by launching the poster. But, now the whole exercise of getting dressed up, getting your pictures clicked, giving it out on your social media, has become cumbersome and tiresome. I don’t know what purpose it serves.”

“The spotlight should always be on work more. But because of this madness, everything boils down to what kind of design and brand you are wearing? It is a very shallow way of thinking,” she also said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Friday, The Kashmir Files director had shared a picture of Aishwarya Rai's first red carpet moment this year. He wrote, "Have you guys heard of a term called ‘costume Slaves’. They are mostly girls (a suited man in this case). You can see them now in India too with almost every female celeb. Why are we becoming so stupid and oppressive just for such uncomfortable fashion?”

This season, several celebrities were seen walking the red carpet at Cannes. Among them were Aishwarya, Sara Ali Khan, Mrunal Thakur, Manushi Chhillar, Esha Gupta, Diana Penty, Urvashi Rautela, Sapna Choudhary, Shark Tank's Aman Gupta and Kumar Sanu's singer daughter Shannon among others.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON