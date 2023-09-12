Vivek Agnihotri says industry is behaving as if The Vaccine War doesn't exist: ‘How will anyone even finance our film?’

Vivek Agnihotri is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film The Vaccine War. Touted to be India's first-ever Bio-science film, the trailer of the September 28 release was released on Tuesday. Now, in an interview with News18, Vivek opened up about not getting financiers for his film and how the industry behaves as if The Vaccine War does not even exist. (Also read: The Vaccine War trailer: It's Indian scientists vs naysayers in Vivek Agnihotri's next film)

What Vivek said

Film director Vivek Agnihotri.(PTI)

In an interview with News18, Vivek said, “If you take a look at the list of upcoming films and the most anticipated releases put forth by news channels and newspapers, none of them include The Vaccine War. Since the last nine months, people were aware that we’re making this film. This morning, an eminent trade analyst sent me one such list of the expected films of this month and they stated that the next big hit will be another film that’s also releasing on September 28."

Vivek on how industry operates

Vivek then pointed out that in such a dire situation, the only available situation for him is to go for self-funding. He said, “That list of releases didn’t even include the name of our film as if we don’t even exist. If we don’t exist, how will anyone even finance our film? Aise situation mein kua khud khodna padhta hai aur paani nikalna padhta hai (In this situation, I will have to dig the well and also take the water out myself)."

About the film

The official description of The Vaccine War reads, “The Vaccine War talks about the struggle of Indian scientists behind the development of vaccines and also unfolds many stories that went behind the curtains.” The film stars Nana Patekar as the head of scientists, as they proceed on the journey to create India's first vaccine against Covid-19. They face a number of issues on the way, from budget constraints to negative narratives that are set by the media. Anupam Kher, Raima Sen, Sapthami Gowda and Pallavi Joshi play pivotal roles in the film. The Vaccine War recently had a special screening in the US where it received a standing ovation.

