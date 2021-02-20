Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Vivek Oberoi says 'Pyaar hume kis mod pe le aaya' after getting fined for helmet-less romantic bike ride with wife
Actor Vivek Oberoi's joyride with wife Priyanka Alva did not end on a positive note, and he agrees. The actor was fined by the traffic police for riding his bike without a helmet and an FIR was also registered against him for not wearing a mask.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 05:02 PM IST
Vivek Oberoi shared a video on Valentines Day showing him and wife Priyanka Alva enjoying a bike ride in Mumbai.

Actor Vivek Oberoi has reacted with humour after he was fined by the Mumbai Traffic Police for riding his bike without a helmet on Valentine Day, with his wife, Priyanka Alva.

"Pyaar humein kis mod pe le aaya! Nikle they nayi bike par hum aur hamari jaan, bina helmet ke kat gaya chalaan! (Love brought us to an unexpected place. My love and I went for a ride on our new bike but without a helmet, we got fined) Riding without a helmet? Mumbai police will do a checkmate! Thank u @MumbaiPolice for making me realise that safety is always most important. Be safe, Wear a helmet & a mask," he wrote in a tweet.

An FIR was also registered against him on Friday for not wearing a mask in public. With coronavirus cases rising again in Maharashtra, the administration has ramped up corrective measures. The case was registered against the actor at Juhu Police Station, an official said, according to news agency PTI.

Also read: Farhan Akhtar on Arjun Tendulkar bring trolled for nepotism: ‘Don’t weigh him down before he’s begun'

The FIR was registered against him under IPC sections 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and269 (Negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) alongwith provisions of the Maharashtra COVID -19 Precautionary Measures 2020 and the Motor Vehicles Act, the official said. Under both IPC sections 188 and 269, an offender can be punished with up to six months in jail or fine or both.

Vivek was last seen in the biopic PM Narendra Modi as Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in 2019. The film was panned by the critics and flopped at the box office.

(With inputs from PTI)

