Brace yourselves for all things glitz and glam!

The OG is always the grandest and the biggest -setting an example for others to follow. Proving this is the Hindustan Times India’s Most Stylish Awards, back for its 11th edition. Maintaining the tradition of being the most well- attended and coveted style award shows of the country, this time too, we promise to up the ante. This starts with bringing together, under one roof, the biggest stars from the fields of films. TV, business, sports, fashion, music and more. With the theme of Street Couture, these celebs are sure to put their fashionable foot forward and add all the bling to the magnificent night.

Actors Akshay Kumar, Janhvi Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Sushmita Sen and Kapil Sharma are only a few of the names that will be in attendance.

Adding his inimitable flair to the night will be fashion designer Manish Malhotra, the style curator for the awards, who will also showcase his latest glam collection.

Ever since its inception, the awards have set the pace in terms of the impeccable style of the winners and the esteemed guests in attendance. This edition only promises to take it up a notch with a bigger and better extravaganza. So, make sure you check this space for all the updates on Volkswagen Presents Hindustan Times India’s Most Stylish 2023, co- powered by Ambience Group