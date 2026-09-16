Vvaan trailer: Sidharth Malhotra fights to save forest as ‘development’ threatens faith, tradition. Watch

The trailer of Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia's Vvaan: Force Of The Forest has been released. The trailer gives a glimpse of the Vvaan vs development conflict, with a reluctant Sidharth finding himself at the centre of a battle to save an ancient forest and its traditions.

Vvaan trailer

Sidharth Malhotra's Vvaan: Force Of The Forest will release on September 25.

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The trailer begins with the introduction of the Bhuttakas—dark forces of nature. Legend has it that no one who enters the forest at night comes out alive. Meanwhile, miles away, Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia's characters, a married couple, live a peaceful life in Mumbai. However, they soon have to return to their village for Chhath Puja.

The trailer then shows Sunil Grover's character convincing villagers to agree to let him cut down trees in the Vvaan Devi forest to make way for buildings and other development. It's Vvaan Devi versus development, with several villagers reluctant to give their consent.

Sidharth is then seen travelling through the forest at night despite being warned against it. There are also flashes of action and supernatural elements. Sidharth's character gets injured and has an epiphany that he was meant to save the forest in a past life as well. The following visuals show Sidharth taking on goons as he fights to protect the forest and its traditions. From past lives and supernatural elements to the clash between development and forests, faith and tradition, the trailer touches upon a range of themes.

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About Vvaan

{{^usCountry}} The film is presented by Balaji Motion Pictures, a division of Balaji Telefilms Ltd, in association with TVF and 11.11 Production. The film also stars Shweta Tiwari, Maniesh Paul and Anup Soni. Written by Arunabh Kumar and directed by Deepak Mishra, with Manu Anand as DOP and Visual Director, the film is produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, Arunabh Kumar and Niraj Kothari. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The film is presented by Balaji Motion Pictures, a division of Balaji Telefilms Ltd, in association with TVF and 11.11 Production. The film also stars Shweta Tiwari, Maniesh Paul and Anup Soni. Written by Arunabh Kumar and directed by Deepak Mishra, with Manu Anand as DOP and Visual Director, the film is produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, Arunabh Kumar and Niraj Kothari. {{/usCountry}}

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Earlier, Tamannaah spoke about working with Sidharth at the Prime Video release slate. "Sid was a long, long dream, and I'm very happy that I've had the chance to collaborate with him. I think he's a really fine actor." Talking about the film, she said, "I have to say, it's been a long time since I heard a script which I grew up loving and also has a strong soul at its heart."

The film is set to release in theatres on September 25. Sidharth was last seen on the big screen Param Sundari, opposite Janhvi Kapoor.