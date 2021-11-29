Want to be informed and careful about it: Swara Bhasker on adoption

Actor Swara Bhasker recently signed up with the Central Adoption Resource Authority (CARA) as a prospective adoptive parent. While adoption wasn’t always on the cards, she tells us that it was in the last couple of years that she realised she wants a family of her own. “I’ve always been a very family-oriented person. I’ve been talking to my parents about it. I happen to have a friend who adopted a child last year. The pandemic has made all of us revalue and reassess what we really want in life,” she shares.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

For Bhasker, adoption is a “beautiful” way to make a family. She elaborates, “It was only in the last year that I became aware about the orphan crisis in our country. To be able to have a family means to give abandoned and orphaned children a loving home and a healthy chance at a good life.”

But going for it is no cakewalk. The Bhaag Beanie Bhaag actor has been spending time gathering as much information on adoption as she can. “I’m trying to relearn and learn as I want to be informed and careful. It’s not something I’ve done in a hurried and impulsive manner. I’ve thought about it and stayed with it for a while and assessed it for myself,” she says.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On the professional front, Bhasker recently won the award for the best supporting actor for Sheer Qorma at the London Soho International Film Festival. “I say this without any arrogance but with a lot of conviction that I’m not surprised the film has been receiving so many honours,” she admits. Talking about how it has motivated her, she says, “It’s wonderful to have these moments which give me validation. Often, we find ourselves in situations where we feel ki main kya aur kyun kar rahi hoon. Things like this help you keep going for another few months.”