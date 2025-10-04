Mumbai, Actor Rohit Saraf believes his new film “Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari” is the ideal vehicle for him to fulfil his aspirations of connecting with audiences on a deeper level. Want to expand my fan base, do work that will make me a household name: Rohit Saraf

Rohit’s journey in the industry started in 2012 with the show “Best Friends Forever?”. Since then, he has carved his niche, winning hearts with his charming performances in “Dear Zindagi”, “The Sky is Pink”, “Vikram Vedha” and the widely-loved OTT series, “Mismatched”.

The actor said collaborating with actors like Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, and Sanya Malhotra, and working under the direction of Shashank Khaitan felt like a vital film in his acting career.

“I thought that it was a step in the right direction. It had all the people that I wanted to collaborate with. My one true aim now is to do work which I want to be a household name. This felt like this would be a step in the right direction.

“I’m so grateful for all the love that I get on the internet amongst the youth but I want that to expand now. It's very, very deliberate to kind of do this project for that,” Rohit told PTI in an interview.

For the 28-year-old actor, one of the most memorable moments on set was recreating an entry sequence inspired by Shah Rukh Khan’s iconic helicopter introduction in 2003 hit family drama “Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham”.

“This was not something that was planned well in advance. Shashank had many ideas about how he wanted to introduce my character. This whole conversation about me getting out of a chopper and walking, I was like, ‘He's not serious about it’. He also had an idea that I want to introduce you with a magazine cover shoot,” Rohit recalled.

“I didn't really know what we're actually going to end up shooting. I couldn't believe that we were actually doing it. Eventually, when we finished shooting it and I saw the shots, I was on cloud nine, I couldn't believe that it was so exciting. It looked amazing. I saw it and I was like, ‘Wow, I look like a hero’.”

“Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari” features Dhawan and Kapoor as Sunny and Tulsi, who reunite in Delhi with the intention of rekindling their past romance with their exes — Ananya and Vikram .

To make their ex-partners jealous, they pretend to be a couple, leading to a series of humorous misunderstandings and deceptions.

During the film’s promotional tour, Rohit said he felt overwhelmed by the love and support from his fans.

“I don't really think there was a formula that I could apply or know in order to enjoy something as special as this. When I do go out in public when we are promoting, I hear people being so loving and supportive towards me, it is always very exciting. It's always very surreal to see it. Of course, one has manifested it,” he said.

At the same time, Rohit said he doesn’t take the love and support of his fans for granted.

“I realise what they bring to the table. They are the ones who made you. There are choices that you make and you work hard for it. But you can do all of that and still not have this. It's the fans that make your journey complete, and make it worth your while. I’m grateful for that,” Rohit added.

Produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, “Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari” released in theatres Thursday.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.