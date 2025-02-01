Mumbai, Noted South film producer Allu Aravind has expressed a desire to make a sequel to superstar Aamir Khan's 2008 blockbuster “Ghajini”. Want to make Ghajini 2’ with Aamir Khan, says producer Allu Aravind

Aravind served as a presenter of the psychological action thriller, co-written and directed by A R Murugadoss in his Hindi film debut.

"Ghajini", which became a huge hit upon its release, earning over ₹200 crore, was a remake of Tamil star Suriya's film of the same title and also featured Asin and late Jiah Khan.

“That time reaching Rs. 100 crores at the box office was impossible. In the middle of the film, he challenged us on the sets and this will be the first ₹100 crores film,” Aravind told reporters at the trailer launch press conference of “Thandel” last evening.

“We were wishing like that. ‘Ghajini’ is the first film to do ₹100 crores. Now, Rs. 100 crores is equivalent to ₹1000 crores. I want to make a ₹1000 crore film with you , maybe ‘Ghajini 2’,” Aravind, known for backing films like “Master”, “Magadheera” and “Ala Vaikuntapuramulo”, added.

Calling Aravind his elder brother, Khan said he immediately agreed to be the chief guest at the Hindi trailer launch event of the producer's latest movie “Thandel”, featuring Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi.

“Even without knowing anything I said, ‘Yes’. He said, ‘I want you to know that this film is coming on February 7th’. I was like, ‘ok, so?’. He replied, ‘Your son’s film is also releasing the same day," Aamir said, referring to his son Junaid Khan's film "Loveyappa", which will be released on February 7.

"I believe all films will work. When the story is good then the audience likes those films. In the past, we’ve seen films that were released on the same day and they did well . It’s a fantastic trailer, it is well-shot and has great music,” the actor said about "Thandel".

Khan was all praises for his “Laal Singh Chaddha” co-star Chaitanya, calling him a great “team player”.

“He is an ideal co-star to have and we’ve had such a great time working together. He is absolutely on the ball for every shot, he doesn’t miss a shot. He is a great human being to hang out with, I couldn’t have asked for anything better,” he said.

“It was an amazing experience working with Chay. That film got us close together. Though we didn't talk to each other every day, at one point we were living out of each other’s pocket. We would shoot and travel together. We both have a great fondness for each other,” he added.

Chaitanya, who played Khan’s friend in “Laal Singh Chaddha”, which marked his Hindi movie debut, believes the Bollywood superstar is his “lucky” charm.

“Thandel”, a romance drama, is inspired by real-life events. The story revolves around a fisherman who gets lost at sea and inadvertently drifts into Pakistani waters, leading to his capture and imprisonment in a Pakistani jail.

It is directed by Chandoo Mondeti of “Karthikeya 2” fame.

Pallavi did not attend the trailer launch event today as she was unwell, Aravind informed.

Produced by Bunny Vasu under Geetha Arts and presented by Aravind, “Thandel” is set to release theatrically on February 7.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.