 Was Shahana Goswami the best dressed desi actor at Cannes Film Festival? Check out her pics | Bollywood - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, May 21, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Was Shahana Goswami the best dressed desi actor at Cannes Film Festival? Check out her pics

ByTarusha Singh
May 21, 2024 03:26 PM IST

Debuting at the 77th Cannes Film Festival, Shahana Goswami of Santosh radiates in a stunning creation by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla.

Actor Shahana Goswami, renowned for her powerful and moving performances, made a stunning appearance at the 77th Cannes Film Festival in an exquisite creation by designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. The designers described her ensemble as a "sensational piece de resistance" featuring impressive hand-embroidered Swarovski crystals. (Also read: Cannes Film Festival screens Shyam Benegal's restored version of Manthan to five-minute standing ovation)

Shahana Goswami in an Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla outfit.
Shahana Goswami in an Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla outfit.

Shahana's Cannes looks

The look was completed with a frothy peach champagne chamois satin stylised draped sari. This creation, dubbed The Heavenly Hipster: As Haute As It Gets, embodies a conceptual balance between contemporary realities and nostalgic elements.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Styled by Who Wore What When and adorned with jewellery from Tribe Amrapali, Shahana Goswami, along with fellow Indian celebrities such as Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Kiara Advani, showcased the diversity and creativity that define Indian cinema on an international stage.

About Santosh

She represented her upcoming political drama Santosh at the Festival. It is directed by acclaimed documentary filmmaker Sandhya Suri. Screened in the Un Certain Regard section, the film narrates the compelling story of a widow who takes on her late husband’s role in the police force after his death. Santosh aims to make a poignant statement about power dynamics within the Indian policing system. Shahana Goswami's bold and chic style at Cannes perfectly complemented the film's powerful message.

The photographs taken by photographer Ishan Singh on the iconic staircase of Hotel Martinez brilliantly showcase Shahana Goswami's timeless elegance, class, and sheer radiance. Amidst the glamour of the Cannes Film Festival, Shahana Goswami made a striking impression in statement designs by Rohit Gandhi, Rahul Khanna, and Til by Yav.

In addition to her leading role in Santosh, the actor has contributed her talent to various other projects including Zwigato, Tu Hai Mera Sunday, Rock On, Neeyat, Break Ke Baad, Ru Ba Ru, and several others.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Was Shahana Goswami the best dressed desi actor at Cannes Film Festival? Check out her pics

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, May 21, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On