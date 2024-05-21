Was Shahana Goswami the best dressed desi actor at Cannes Film Festival? Check out her pics

Actor Shahana Goswami, renowned for her powerful and moving performances, made a stunning appearance at the 77th Cannes Film Festival in an exquisite creation by designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. The designers described her ensemble as a "sensational piece de resistance" featuring impressive hand-embroidered Swarovski crystals. (Also read: Cannes Film Festival screens Shyam Benegal's restored version of Manthan to five-minute standing ovation) Shahana Goswami in an Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla outfit.

Shahana's Cannes looks

The look was completed with a frothy peach champagne chamois satin stylised draped sari. This creation, dubbed The Heavenly Hipster: As Haute As It Gets, embodies a conceptual balance between contemporary realities and nostalgic elements.

Styled by Who Wore What When and adorned with jewellery from Tribe Amrapali, Shahana Goswami, along with fellow Indian celebrities such as Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Kiara Advani, showcased the diversity and creativity that define Indian cinema on an international stage.

About Santosh

She represented her upcoming political drama Santosh at the Festival. It is directed by acclaimed documentary filmmaker Sandhya Suri. Screened in the Un Certain Regard section, the film narrates the compelling story of a widow who takes on her late husband’s role in the police force after his death. Santosh aims to make a poignant statement about power dynamics within the Indian policing system. Shahana Goswami's bold and chic style at Cannes perfectly complemented the film's powerful message.

The photographs taken by photographer Ishan Singh on the iconic staircase of Hotel Martinez brilliantly showcase Shahana Goswami's timeless elegance, class, and sheer radiance. Amidst the glamour of the Cannes Film Festival, Shahana Goswami made a striking impression in statement designs by Rohit Gandhi, Rahul Khanna, and Til by Yav.

In addition to her leading role in Santosh, the actor has contributed her talent to various other projects including Zwigato, Tu Hai Mera Sunday, Rock On, Neeyat, Break Ke Baad, Ru Ba Ru, and several others.