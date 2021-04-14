Watch Madhuri Dixit learn Dilbar's hook step from Nora Fatehi on Dance Deewane

After she performed Mera Piya Ghar Aaya with Nora Fatehi, Madhuri Dixit was seen learning the hook step of Nora's hit song, Dilbar on the sets of Dance Deewane. Nora was visiting the sets of the dance reality show as a guest.

In the video, Nora broke down the choreography and helped Madhuri learn it. After observing Nora, Madhuri tried it herself a few times before she combined the hand movement and performed it. An excited Nora was all cheers for the Madhuri as she perfectly performed the step.

Dilbar was originally featured in Sushmita Sen's Sirf Tum. The hit song was remade for Satyameva Jayate with Nora performing in it. The remake was a massive hit.

Madhuri is one of the three hosts on Dance Deewane season 3. She shares the judge's panel with Tushar Kalia and Dharmesh Yelande. Every week, the show hosts a celebrity guest judge. Last week, dancers Shakti Mohan and Punit Pathak were seen on the show. A few weeks ago, the show also hosted veteran actors Waheeda Rehman, Asha Parekh and Helen.

The actor recently headed out for a vacation in the picturesque Maldives with her husband Dr Shriram Nene. The couple was seen enjoying candlelit dinners and riding a speedboat during their trip. Madhuri shared pictures from the island, which has become a favourite holiday destination among Bollywood stars lately.

Madhuri had moved to the US a few years after she married Dr Nene. The actor took a break from acting only to find her way back into the industry. She was last seen in Kalank. She starred alongside Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanjay Dutt in the movie. The movie did not perform well at the box office. She will soon be seen in Netflix's Finding Anamika.