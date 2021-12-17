We are in a beautiful phase: Zareen Khan opens up on dating Bigg Boss fame Shivashish Mishra

For actor Zareen Khan, 2021 has not been a great one. Khan lost her “nana and her mother has been “in and out of hospitals”. “There was a time I thought I will lose her,” says Khan, adding, “This year has been terrible for me. I can’t wait for it to end.”

However, like everything has a silver lining so did 2021 for Khan. The Veer actor met Bigg Boss fame Shivashish Mishra and the rumours of the two dating have been going around for a while.

“We are trying to get to know each other,” says Khan, “We are similar people and like each other’s company. Let’s see where it goes. We got to know each other very recently. I met him at the beginning of the year. (So) Jumping to a conclusion is too early. We like each other and that’s about it.”

So is she dating Mishra? “Dating or not dating, we are best friends,” she replies and adds, “I’m too old school to understand these terms. We are in a beautiful phase. I’m liking and enjoying it.”

Ask her if there is romance between the two and Khan starts blushing. Point it out to her and she quips, “Then you are smart enough to understand it, I wouldn’t comment on it right now.” She continues, “My personal life is something I’ve never really spoken about. I find that very awkward.”

Talking about “Shiv”, as she fondly calls Mishra, Khan says, “He is a great guy. I like the fact that he has a childlike personality, just like me. There’s no pretend and just honesty between us.”