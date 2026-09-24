Welcome director Anees Bazmee, Sanjay Mishra mourn Mushtaq Khan’s death: ‘Shocked and speechless’

Filmmaker Anees Bazmee has offered an emotional tribute to actor Mushtaq Khan, who popularly featured as the fan-favourite ‘Balu’ in the 2007 hit comedy Welcome.

'Shocked and speechless'

Welcome director Anees Bazmee remembers Mushtaq Khan.

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Remembering the late actor, Bazmee shared a picture of Mushtaq Khan and wrote, “Shocked and speechless by the passing of Mushtaq Bhai (my balu). A truly remarkable artist and a beautiful soul. May Allah bless his soul and give strength to his family and loved ones.”

Deep Dive What led to Mushtaq Khan's passing? Mushtaq Khan passed away after battling lung cancer, which had relapsed and escalated to the last stage before his death. What impact did Mushtaq Khan have on Hindi cinema? Mushtaq Khan was known for his versatile performances in supporting and comic roles across various Hindi films, with memorable characters in movies like 'Welcome' and 'Gadar: Ek Prem Katha.' What are some iconic moments from Mushtaq Khan's career? One of Mushtaq Khan's most iconic moments was his dialogue from 'Welcome,' where he humorously claimed, 'Meri ek taang nakli hai, main hockey ka bahut bada player hoon,' which became beloved by audiences.

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{{^usCountry}} Tributes have been pouring in across social media platforms, with fans fondly remembering the late Mushtaq Khan and his work. Actor Sanjay Mishra also remembered Mushtaq as his guardian {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Tributes have been pouring in across social media platforms, with fans fondly remembering the late Mushtaq Khan and his work. Actor Sanjay Mishra also remembered Mushtaq as his guardian {{/usCountry}}

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Speaking to ANI, Sanjay Mishra said, "Meri life me ek time pe woh guardian ho gaye the....jab bhi mujhe zarurt padti thi main unse suggestion le leta tha...dukhad news hai... woh ek bahut ache kalakaar the par unko itna credit nhi mila (There was a time in my life when he became like a guardian to me. Whenever I needed guidance, I would seek his suggestions. It is sad news... He did not get the recognition and credit he truly deserved)."

Sanjay recalled his time working with Mushtaq in Welcome, Sanjay shared, "Bhaut hi behatreen actor and insaan the. Maine unke saath Welcome mein kaam kiya tha...unhone mujhe pura Dubai ghumaya tha (He was a good actor and great human being. I had worked with him in Welcome and he took me around in Dubai during the shoot)."

About Mushtaq Khan

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Khan stepped into the world of cinema with ‘Albert Pinto Ko Gussa Kyon Aata Hai’ in 1980, marking the beginning of a career that spanned over three decades.

Known for his versatile performances, the actor featured in a wide range of Hindi films, including ‘Welcome’, ‘Gadar: Ek Prem Katha’ and ‘Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke’, among several others.

Khan’s comic act in ‘Welcome’, particularly the iconic “Meri ek taang nakli hai, main hockey ka bahut bada player hoon” dialogue scene, remains one of the most loved moments from the film. His comic timing and effortless performance made the character unforgettable for audiences.

Khan's funeral is scheduled to take place on Friday.