Legendary lyricist-writer Javed Akhtar has taken offence to the term ‘propaganda films’, saying all films have the right to propagate ideas, while expressing praise for Dhurandhar, the Aditya Dhar directorial that has battled this tag ever since release.

Javed Akhtar on ‘propaganda films’

Javed Akhtar has praised Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar.

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While attending an award function in Kolkata on Sunday, the veteran writer interacted with the media, where he was asked his opinion about ‘propaganda films like Dhurandhar’. Using his trademark sharp wit, Javed Akhtar responded, “I don't know what you mean by propaganda films. I loved Dhurandhar, which was an excellent film. I loved the first one more than the second one.”

The veteran screenwriter-turned-lyricist added that one cannot label a film propaganda just because it does not suit a section of the audience. “Every story takes some stand, but does it become propaganda because the narrative isn't suited to a section of the audience? Everyone has the right to propagate their ideas. What is wrong with propaganda films? The task of every filmmaker is to present the truth. Even if the narrative of a movie is built on a fairy tale, it will have some ideology in a way,” he added.

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{{^usCountry}} Javed Akhtar was speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the P C Chandra Puraskar, which recognises exceptional achievement across diverse fields. The award show, held in Kolkata, was given away by a leading jewellery brand. Dhurandhar and the propaganda charge {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Javed Akhtar was speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the P C Chandra Puraskar, which recognises exceptional achievement across diverse fields. The award show, held in Kolkata, was given away by a leading jewellery brand. Dhurandhar and the propaganda charge {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar is a spy thriller that was released in theatres in December. Starring Ranveer Singh as an Indian spy in Karachi, the film was a critical and commercial success, grossing ₹1300 crore worldwide. The concluding sequel was an even bigger hit, becoming the first Bollywood film to net ₹1000 crore in India, and earning close to ₹1800 crore worldwide. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar is a spy thriller that was released in theatres in December. Starring Ranveer Singh as an Indian spy in Karachi, the film was a critical and commercial success, grossing ₹1300 crore worldwide. The concluding sequel was an even bigger hit, becoming the first Bollywood film to net ₹1000 crore in India, and earning close to ₹1800 crore worldwide. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} While the films were praised for their slick narrative, many complained that they seemed to glorify the BJP administration while downplaying the achievements of previous governments. This led to the propaganda charge. The director has not yet addressed the claims. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} While the films were praised for their slick narrative, many complained that they seemed to glorify the BJP administration while downplaying the achievements of previous governments. This led to the propaganda charge. The director has not yet addressed the claims. {{/usCountry}}

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The two films also star Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Rakesh Bedi, and Sara Arjun. Dhurandhar: The Revenge is currently playing in theatres.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Abhimanyu Mathur ...Read More Abhimanyu Mathur is Deputy Editor, Entertainment at Hindustan Times. With almost 15 years of experience in writing about everything from films and TV shows to cricket matches and elections, he inhales and exhales pop culture and news. Currently, he watches movies and TV shows and talks to celebrities for a living, while occasionally writing about them as well. A journalism graduate of Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, Delhi University, Abhimanyu began his career with Hindustan Times at the age of 20, swapping classrooms for newsrooms at an early age. He began his journey in the early days of digital journalism, later switching to the madness of print journalism. Work has led him to far off places like Japan and Jordan, as well as to the interiors of Haryana and the Indo-Pak border. He dabbled in city reporting in places like Meerut, Gurgaon, and Delhi, covered the Olympics and Cricket World Cups, before finding his calling in entertainment and lifestyle during the pandemic. A Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, he is equally at home covering stories on ground as he is interviewing celebrities and studios, and sometimes prefers to shepherd teams in delivering traffic through the day. Even as his role has evolved from reporter to supervisor over the years, his first love remains writing (and of late, talking on camera). With a good understanding of cinema and its trends, and a keen eye for detail, he continues to spark conversations around showbiz for readers around the world. Read Less

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