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‘What sense does it even make?’: Sanjay Gupta questions FWICE ban on Ranveer Singh over Don 3 exit

Director Sanjay Gupta has reacted after FWICE announced it was boycotting him.

May 26, 2026 04:20 pm IST
By Santanu Das
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The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) banned actor Ranveer Singh over his abrupt exit from Farhan Akhtar's Don 3 on Monday (May 25). Farhan had approached the workers’ body after the actor’s abrupt exit from his film. Now filmmaker Sanjay Gupta has questioned the logic behind taking such a decision. (Also read: 45 crore loss, no response to notices: Film workers' body chief explains why they banned Ranveer Singh over Don 3 feud)

What Sanjay Gupta said

Sanjay Gupta has questioned the FWICE ban on Ranveer Singh.

Taking to X, the director said, “When an A List Hero shoots there are more than 300 workers working on sets. Ban him and you are not stopping him but depriving the workers of their livelihood. What sense does it even make???”

About the ban on Ranveer

Last month, Farhan approached the FWICE, claiming Ranveer's exit from the film had caused him monetary losses amounting to 45 crore. "The complaint was filed by filmmaker Farhan Akhtar before IFTDA on 11th April 2026, following which the matter was officially referred to FWICE for further course of action and appropriate intervention. In accordance with the principles of fairness, transparency, and natural justice, FWICE convened meetings to hear the matter from all concerned parties. Farhan Akhtar, along with the producer of the film. During the proceedings, Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani informed FWICE that they have already incurred approximately Rs. 45 crores towards the pre-production of the film. He expressed grave concern that the sudden withdrawal of such a leading actor from the project at an advanced stage could expose the producer to severe financial losses and adversely affect the overall execution of the film," FWICE's letter read.

Don 3 was announced by Farhan's Excel Entertainment in August 2023, with a teaser revealing Ranveer as the new Don, a role played first by Amitabh Bachchan and later by Shah Rukh Khan.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Santanu Das

Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupecha

farhan akhtar fwice ranveer singh
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