When 16-year-old Varun Dhawan was awestruck by Lisa Haydon’s beauty but she saw him as a ‘hungry child’

Varun Dhawan has one of the best hit-flop ratios in Bollywood; his winning streak at the box office started with his very first film, Student of the Year. He is one of the most sought-after actors in the industry and reportedly, one of the highest-paid, as well.

As Varun turns 34, here is an interesting anecdote from his teenage years. Did you know he met Lisa Haydon at a shack in Goa and was awestruck by her beauty? She, however, viewed him as a ‘hungry child’.

During an appearance on Vh1 Inside Access in 2017, Varun talked about attending a ‘really cool party’ in Goa when he was 16. Arjun Rampal was also one of the attendees, he said, adding, “I was the youngest one over there.”

“I came out and there was this shack over there, and I was very hungry. Think why I was hungry. Then I reached there and I saw Lisa Haydon. Lisa Haydon wasn’t Lisa Haydon then. As in, she wasn’t famous, nobody knew her… Maybe she was. I saw her and I was like, ‘Dude, this girl is so pretty.’ I started just thinking how pretty is this girl,” Varun said.

Lisa was with her then-boyfriend. “I am a little younger than them, so they obviously saw me like this harmless kid. Lisa Haydon just saw me like this hungry child and she offered me sandwiches. I remember eating sandwiches and meeting Lisa Haydon at this party. Then I saw her in the papers a week later and I was like, ‘Okay, she is real’,” Varun said.

Incidentally, several years later, in 2014, Lisa was linked with Varun. She took to Twitter to deny the news: “I Am Single! @Varun_dvn is NOT engaged. Enough misinterpreting. Over. Please?” He replied to her tweet saying, “@HaydonLisa this really cracked me up. next il have children. best of luck with shaukeen miss haydon.”

Varun is now married to his longtime sweetheart Natasha Dalal, while Lisa is expecting her third child with her husband Dino Lalvani.