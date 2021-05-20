When a teen Ranbir Kapoor was part of Aishwarya Rai, Rishi Kapoor's event for Aa Ab Laut Chalen. Watch

Actors Ranbir Kapoor and Aishwarya Rai worked together for the first time in Karan Johar's 2016 movie, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. But did you know that he was also a small part of her 1999 movie, Aa Ab Laut Chalen.

Starring Aishwarya and Akshaye Khanna as NRIs, the film was Rishi Kapoor's one and only directorial. In an old video from the film's music launch event, one can see a young Ranbir at 16-17 years old, helping out his father. Dressed in a black suit and a blue shirt, he can be seen holding up a large album artwork with his uncle Rajiv Kapoor.

Aishwarya, Akshaye and Randhir Kapoor are also seen at the event. She is spotted wearing a white suit and holding flowers in her hand, speaking to the media.

Watch the video here:

Years later, Ranbir finally got to work with Aishwarya. “The experience has been great,” the actor had said while speaking to Fever 104 FM. “Which actor wouldn’t want to romance her? It was a historic moment in my career when Karan told me that he would be casting her. I thought she would say no and wouldn’t act with me.”

Ranbir was the assistant director on Aa Ab Laut Chalen. Speaking about it, he had said, “I have been friends with her since that time. When Aishwarya got married to Abhishek, I spent a lot of time with her during those days as well.”

Also read: Army of the Dead movie review: Zack Snyder's zombie film has zero nuance, reduces Huma Qureshi to damsel in distress

Ranbir's mother Neetu Kapoor had also once shared an old picture of Ranbir trying to paint a picture of Aishwarya on the movie's sets. "The great Artist at work #throwback #aaablautchalen #ranbir #ashwariya," she had written.

Ranbir is currently busy with multiple projects. He has Brahmastra with girlfriend Alia Bhatt, another film with Sandeep Reddy Vanga, titled Animal. He also has Shamshera with Sanjay Dutt. Aishwarya meanwhile has Ponniyin Selvan with Mani Ratnam.