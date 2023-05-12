When Aishwarya Rai revealed she had fights with Abhishek Bachchan every day: 'Women don't make up'

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan are one of the most popular couples in Bollywood. While one might believe that the couple might never have a fallout, back in 2010, Aishwarya and Abhishek admitted to having fights every day. While Aishwarya called it a ‘fight’, Abhishek addressed it as ‘disagreements.’ He also shared how they have been solving their disputes, as usually, he is the one to make up after a fight. Also read: Fans spot a tiny difference in Aishwarya Rai-Abhishek Bachchan's twin 16th anniversary posts

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai talk about their fights.

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya dated for only some time after which he proposed to her in 2007. In the same year, the couple got married in Mumbai on April 20. They turned parents to daughter Aaradhya Bachchan in November 2011. Abhishek and Aishwarya have starred together in many movies, such as Dhoom 2 (2006), Guru (2007) and Raavan (2010), among others.

Talking about their marriage, the couple was once asked how often they fight. Aishwarya was the first one to reply and told Vogue India in July 2010, “Oh, every day.” Abhishek clarified, "But they're more like disagreements, not fights. They're not serious, they're healthy. It'd be really boring otherwise.”

Abhishek also answered who is the one among them to make up and said, "Me! Me. Women don't make up! But we have a rule—we don't sleep on a fight. And in defence of all men, I want to tell you, half the time the reason we give in and say sorry is because we're just so sleepy and want to go to bed! Besides, women are the superior race, and they're always right. The sooner men accept that, the better. It doesn't matter what you say, even if you have concrete proof, in their world, it's futile, it makes no sense.”

Abhishek and Aishwarya completed 16 years of their marriage last month. Both had shared a sweet picture of themselves on Instagram to celebrate the milestone. The mushy photo showed Abhishek and Aishwarya in white outfits, smiling at the camera. Abhishek wore dark-rimmed glasses while Aishwarya had her signature hairstyle, poker-straight with a middle parting. He held her tightly in his arms. While Abhishek wrote in the caption, “(Candy emoji) 16” and added an evil eye emoji, Aishwarya added to hers, “Sweet 16” with a bunch of emojis in her caption.

Aishwarya was recently seen in Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan 2. Abhishek, on the other hand, will be seen in the sequel to The Big Bull (2021).

