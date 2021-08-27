Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / When Alia Bhatt read lines from Ranbir Kapoor's Wake Up Sid with a tissue in her hand during SOTY audition, watch
bollywood

When Alia Bhatt read lines from Ranbir Kapoor's Wake Up Sid with a tissue in her hand during SOTY audition, watch

Alia Bhatt had auditioned for Student of the Year by reading lines from her now-boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor's film Wake Up Sid and dancing to Bahara.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON AUG 27, 2021 03:44 PM IST
Alia Bhatt's audition for Student of the Year.

Alia Bhatt has become a bankable star in just nine years. The actor began her journey with Student of the Year, in 2012, and has starred in a number of movies since. Her biggest hits include the Dulhania series, Highway, Raazi and Udta Punjab.

However, not many might know that Alia auditioned for Student of the Year by reading lines from her now-boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor's film Wake Up Sid. A clip of her audition was previously released by Dharma Productions.

In the video, Alia dressed in a casual black and white ensemble, and read lines from the film. She was reenacting the scene in which Konkana Sensharma and Ranbir meet for the first time at a college party. While she effortlessly recreated the scene, Alia held a rolled-up tissue paper in her hand and sniffed between lines, as though she was having a cold on that particular day.

Besides the scene, Alia also danced to Bahara, from Sonam Kapoor and Imran Khan's film I Hate Love Storys. Watch the clip below:

RELATED STORIES

Alia wasn't the only one who auditioned for the role. Karan Johar, in an interview with PTI in 2012, revealed that there were 400 other actors who auditioned for her role. "We screen tested over 400 girls from across Mumbai and other cities. This is when Niranjan Iyengar told me that Mahesh Bhatt's daughter Alia was raring to go and she could just be the right fit for the film. I did her test and was convinced that she had this X factor that could work for the film," he said.

Also read: Ma Anand Sheela's advice to Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt if they want to play her: 'Move away from scandal'

"The only thing that I had to ask her was to lose weight. Since she had a few extra kilos on her, she was assigned a dietician as well as trainer. She worked for full three months and came back all slim and ready to face the camera," he added. Student of the Year also marked the debut of Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
alia bhatt ranbir kapoor student of the year
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Inside Sonam’s bag, from ‘unhealthy’ snack to gift from ‘paranoid’ Anand

Angad wishes Neha on birthday with unseen pic from her pregnancy photoshoot

Richa Chadha, Neeraj Ghaywan slam Manoj Muntashir for calling Mughals 'dacoits'

Minissha wishes boyfriend 'Akki Mal' on his birthday with old pics from Maldives
TRENDING TOPICS
Kabul Attacks
Horoscope Today
Taliban
Gold Price
Covid vaccine
The Empire Review
India vs England
Chehre Movie Review
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP