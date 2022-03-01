Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
When Asha Parekh's outfit inspired Hrithik Roshan's grandfather to make similar one for daughter Pinkie Roshan's wedding

Asha Parekh's outfit in Aan Milo Sajna inspired Hrithik Roshan's grandfather J Om Prakash to make a similar one when his daughter Pinkie Roshan got married. Pinky tied the knot with Rakesh in 1970.
Asha Parekh in Aan Milo Sajna (1970); Hrithik Roshan's mother Pinky Roshan.
Published on Mar 01, 2022 08:21 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Actor Asha Parekh had once spoken about how J Om Prakash, film producer-director and grandfather of actor Hrithik Roshan, had liked one of her outfits in Aan Milo Sajna (1970) so much that he made a similar one for his daughter Pinkie Roshan when she tied the knot with Rakesh Roshan. In an old interview, she said that men were frightened of complimenting her but J Om Prakash had appreciated her dress. Film producer, director, and actor Rakesh Roshan married Pinkie in 1970. They have two children--Hrithik and Sunaina. (Also Read | Asha Parekh celebrated birthday with Waheeda Rehman, Jackie Shroff at his farmhouse. See pics)

Aan Milo Sajna is written by Sachin Bhowmick, produced by Jagdish Kumar and directed by Mukul Dutt. Apart from Asha, the film also stars Rajesh Khanna, Vinod Khanna, Rajendra Nath and Nirupa Roy. The film as well as the song Acha to Hum Chalte Hain became a super hit.

In an interview with Filmfare in 2017, Asha had responded when asked about the compliments she received, “Men used to get frightened to talk to me. They found it hard to compliment me. But I remember when I wore the white sharara for the song Achcha Toh Hum Chalte Hain in Aan Milo Sajna, J Om Prakash Saab (director) remarked, ‘You’re looking so nice’. He even got a similar outfit made for his daughter Pinky (Roshan) when she got married to Rakesh Roshan.”

She had also said, "I come across as a tough person. But I’m not all that strong. People believe I’m just about glamour. But the highlight of my life is not just being a film star. I have spoken about the highs and the lows in my life. Particularly, the period between the loss of my mother (Sudha aka Salma Parekh) in 1990 and that of my father (Bachubhai Parekh) in 2003. I felt a certain hollowness creeping in. I’ve also spoken about the opportunities I missed... about a few other things, which would not have been possible otherwise. It was difficult, to be honest.”

Asha began her career as a child artist with the name, Baby Asha Parekh and featured in Maa (1952) and Baap Beti (1954). She made her debut as a leading lady with Dil Deke Dekho (1959) opposite Shammi Kapoor. She featured in many movies including Jab Pyar Kisi Se Hota Hai (1961), Phir Wohi Dil Laya Hoon (1963), Teesri Manzil and Do Badan (1966), and Baharon Ke Sapne (1967).

