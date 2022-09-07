When Bipasha Basu said Ameesha Patel was 'too petite' for Jism 2: ‘You need a…’

In 2005, Bipasha Basu and Lara Dutta came on Karan Johar's talk show Koffee With Karan. During the show, Bipasha talked about her 2003 film Jism and said that actor Ameesha Patel would not fit the role that Bipasha did because she is ‘too petite and small’. Also Read: When R Madhavan said he was 'definitely attracted' to Bipasha Basu: 'She is exotically beautiful'

During the show, Karan asked Bipasha, “I read an interview where she (Ameesha Patel) has gone on to say that she would never do a role like in Jism, because her grandmother wouldn't approve of it.” To this, Bipasha replied, “Ameesha doesn't have the physical attributes to carry out a Jism, to be very honest. (Lara laughs). You need a woman, a full package for the role. She's too petite, too small. Her whole is wrong, she would not fit a Jism.”

In the same episode, Karan asked Lara Dutta about Ameesha's comment about her and John Abraham's bond. Karan said, “Yes, Ameesha has taken pot shots at people, more than just the two of us. You look at it from both sides. It's not very nice to hear about it. This person doesn't figure very much in your private life. To me, she's just another co-star, but on the other hand I think she's upset with her personal life. And when there's discord you need some way to take it out."

Jism was released in 2003, had Bipasha as the lead alongside her then boyfriend John Abraham. The film was directed by Amit Saxena and Pooja Bhatt and Sujit Kumar Singh were the producers. The erotic thriller became a huge hit at the box office at that time. Jism also turned out to be one of the most popular roles of Bipasha's career.

Bipasha made her acting debut in 2001 with the multi-starrer Ajnabee, directed by Abbas–Mustan. Bipasha was last seen in MX Player's web-series Dangerous in 2020. The show also starred Karan Singh Grover, Sonali Raut, Natasha Suri, Suyyash Rai, and Nitin Arora.

