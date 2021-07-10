Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / When Dilip Kumar served biryani to Johnny Lever 'with his own hands', did 'mimicry act' for him
bollywood

When Dilip Kumar served biryani to Johnny Lever 'with his own hands', did 'mimicry act' for him

Dilip Kumar had once served Johnny Lever biryani 'with his own hands at his home'. The late actor had also performed a 'small mimicry act' for him.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUL 10, 2021 06:02 PM IST
Dilip Kumar had once done a 'small mimicry act' for Johnny Lever.

Dilip Kumar, who died earlier this week, had once done a 'small mimicry act' for actor and comedian Johnny Lever when they were on a tour together. He had also served Johnny with biryani 'with his own hands at his home'.

Johnny Lever shared the anecdote in an Instagram post while paying tribute to Dilip Kumar. The Bollywood icon died at the age of 98 in a Mumbai hospital after a prolonged illness. He was laid to rest with full state honours at Juhu Qabrastan in Santacruz, Mumbai on Wednesday.

Sharing throwback pictures with Dilip Kumar, Johnny said, "RIP Dilip Sahab I’m fortunate enough to have shared some precious moments with the great Dilip Sahab. I remember he did a small mimicry act for me while we were on tour, he served me Biryani once with his own hands at his home, and many more such beautiful memories…"

He had also added, "It was amazing to see how such a great personality like him could be so humble & grounded. He is an institution we love & learnt so much from. May his soul rest in peace, & may God give strength to Saira ji & his family. #dilipkumar."

Fans shared their reactions in the comments section. A fan wrote, "What a legend he was! Rip Dilip sahab." Another said, "The legends met." A third fan commented, "Two handsome hunks he was a legend indeed, Om shanti." A fan also recalled, "Sir in this show my dad was sound operator Sudhir Dhiwar."

Also Read | Shanaya Kapoor impresses Suhana Khan, Navya Naveli Nanda and Khushi Kapoor with her latest photoshoot

Dilip Kumar, who portrayed the brooding, intense romantic in classics such as Mughal-e-Azam and Devdas, is survived by his wife, veteran actor Saira Banu. His five-decade career also included Naya Daur, Ram Aur Shyam, Kranti, Karma and Saudagar.

Meanwhile, Johnny will feature next in Hungama 2, a sequel to director Priyadarshan's 2003 released hit Hungama. The movie also stars actors Shilpa Shetty, Meezaan, Pranitha Subhash, Rajpal Yadav, and Ashutosh Rana. Hungama 2 is scheduled to release on Disney+ Hotstar on July 23.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
dilip kumar veteran actor dilip kumar saira banu wife saira banu johnny lever

Related Stories

bollywood

Ananya Panday's grandma, Chunky Panday's mother dies, family-friends come together to pay final tributes

UPDATED ON JUL 10, 2021 05:33 PM IST
tv

Rahul Vaidya-Disha Parmar’s sangeet rehearsal video drops online, fan notices Aly Goni connection. Watch

PUBLISHED ON JUL 10, 2021 05:02 PM IST
TRENDING NEWS

This is how Vikas Khanna’s pet dog stops him from working on weekend. Watch

Giant panda cub enjoys ‘fruitsicle’ as summer treat, clip is too cute to handle

Smriti Irani shares video featuring Dilip Kumar, leaves netizens emotional

US cop delivers food after arresting delivery driver during traffic stop. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Prices
Zika virus
Covid vaccine
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP