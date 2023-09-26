When Dilip Kumar wrote about kind Dev Anand going out of his way to help junior artistes

Dev Anand, the legendary filmmaker-actor, was not just a great cinema personality but also a good person at heart. Dilip Kumar had once revealed that Dev Anand would often give 'takes after takes' so that the junior artists could 'prove their worth'. Dilip Kumar had recalled the times when they worked together on the 1955 film Insaniyat, in his tribute, for The Hindu, to the evergreen star when he died in 2011. Ahead of the 100th birth anniversary of Dev Anand on Tuesday, we recall some of the most remarkable things that Dilip said about him. (Also read: Film festival in memory of Dev Anand's 100th birth anniversary kicks off)

How Devanand helped junior artists

Tuesday marks the 100th birth anniversary of Dev Anand.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In his 2011 piece for the newspaper, Dilip Kumar recalled working with Dev Anand in Gemini’s Insaniyat. The film was directed by SS Vasan. "So generous was Dev that he cancelled dates of his own production shooting to accommodate dates with me. I personally saw how he helped junior artists by giving them take after take so that they could prove their worth. He never neglected anyone," the veteran actor wrote. He also revealed that their friendship was such that they never missed each others' family functions, and never allowed their profession or the competition to come into their equation.

Dev Anand's pet name for Dilip Kumar

He also recalled their joint visit to the then Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru. "We discussed many issues together. Just as I addressed him as Dev, he addressed me as Lale," Dilip wrote.

Dev Anand's birth anniversary

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

NFDC (National Film Development Corporation Of India) and NFAI (National Film Archive of India), in association with the cinema chain PVR-INOX have inaugurated a special film festival to mark 100 years of Dev Anand. At least 55 cinema halls all over India are participating in the festival. The actor's hit films Johny Mera Naam, Guide, CID, and Jewel Thief, will be screened as part of the festival.

The restoration of the films for the festival Dev Anand@100 - Forever Young was undertaken as part of the National Film Heritage Mission and funded by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON