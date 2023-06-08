When Dimple Kapadia called Nana Patekar ‘obnoxious’: I have seen his dark side

Dimple Kapadia had once called Nana Patekar ‘obnoxious’ and said it was his “dark side nicely and safely kept aside”. She was talking about reuniting with Nana Patekar in a 2010 film. Dimple turns 66 on Thursday and we revisit the interview in which she spoke of Nana. (Also read: Dimple Kapadia calls herself ‘crazy’, says she forgets sleep, food while working)

Dimple and Nana

Dimple Kapadia turns 66 on Thursday.(HT_PRINT)

Dimple and Nana first worked together in the popular film Prahaar: The Final Attack in 1991. Soon, they featured together in movies such as Angaar and Krantiveer. The 2010 film Tum Milo Toh Sahi marked their reunion after several years and featured them alongside Suniel Shetty.

Nana and Dimple on a poster of Tum Milo Toh Sahi.

In an NDTV interview, Dimple was asked about reuniting with Nana and she said, "I think he is obnoxious." She was then asked if that was good or bad, and she first hesitated nodding her head and uttered a few "umm"s.

Nana's ‘dark side’

Dimple added, “In a good way, and a bad way. As far as his talent goes, there's no match to him. He is an extremely talented man. When I see talent like him, sau khoon bhi maaf hai. Sab kuch maaf hai. Meri jaan bhi lelo (A hundred murders, everything is forgiven. In fact, take my life too). That's the effect he has on me. But, as a person, with me, he has been very, very nice, kind, and a good friend. But I have also seen his terrible side...the dark side. We all have a dark side which is nicely and safely kept aside (sic).”

Dimple's career

Having made her iconic debut with Raj Kapoor's Bobby opposite Rishi Kapoor in 1973, Dimple Kapadia soon took a break from films after she got married to Bollywood superstar Rajesh Khanna. Later, she returned to cinema with another iconic film - Ramesh Sippy's Saagar - featuring her alongside Kamal Haasan and Rishi Kapoor. Soon, she appeared in movies such as Jaanbaaz, Kaash and Zakhmi Aurat. During her latest stint in films, Dimple has worked in this year's highest grosser - Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan, and the web series Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo.

