When Jacqueline Fernandez called cosmetic surgery ‘an unfair advantage’: It comes down who can afford it

Jacqueline Fernandez was crowned Miss Universe Sri Lanka in 2006, and represented her country at Miss Universe 2006. In an old video, the actor was seen answering a question related to cosmetic surgery on stage, while she competed in the Miss Sri Lanka beauty pageant, held to select the country's representatives to various international pageants. Also read: Jacqueline Fernandez mobbed outside court after bail in extortion case

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the clip from 2006 that was shared on a fan page, Jacqueline spoke about how cosmetic surgery was an ‘unfair advantage’ and how it went against the ‘concept of beauty pageants’. The actor was seen in a shimmery gown as she spoke on stage during the question round of Miss Sri Lanka 2006.

“I do believe cosmetic surgery is an unfair advantage because it goes against the whole concept of beauty pageants, and that is to celebrate the natural beauty of women. And plus, if it comes to cosmetic surgery being encouraged, it will become a matter of who can afford it, opposed to who can’t afford the cosmetic surgery. And that is not what beauty pageants are about,” Jacqueline said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Many on social media praised the actor’s answer in the throwback video. One Instagram user explained, “I know people are going to comment on how she went on doing surgeries later. But here the question was just about surgeries for beauty pageants. And she is talking about that only. Understand before trolling.” Another one wrote, “No woman, no man should do cosmetic surgery. It teaches the young children that they are not good enough the way that they were born and created.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

However, a section of online users said that Jacqueline’s ‘opinion’ on cosmetic surgery appears to have changed since 2006. Some insinuated that the actor herself had undergone plastic surgery. Reacting to her video, a person wrote, “Except now she looks nothing like this.” Another comment read, “And all of a sudden she changed her opinion.”

Jacqueline was born in Bahrain, but her father Elroy is a Sri Lankan national. After finishing her college, she did a few TV shows in Sri Lanka. Jacqueline won the title of Miss Universe Sri Lanka in 2006 and represented Sri Lanka at the world Miss Universe 2006 pageant held in Los Angeles, California.

Jacqueline made her Bollywood debut with the fantasy film Aladin in 2009. Since then, she has worked in films such as Housefull 2 (2012), Race 2 (2013), Kick (2014), and Housefull 3 (2016), among others. She was last seen in Akshay Kumar-starrer Ram Setu, which was released in October. Jacqueline’s upcoming projects include Ranveer Singh-starrer Cirkus, among others.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.