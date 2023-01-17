When Javed Akhtar said he wasn't a ‘conventional father’ to Farhan Akhtar and Zoya Akhtar: 'My kids can be very...'

Screenwriter Javed Akhtar once answered if he was a ‘good father’ to his children--Farhan Akhtar and Zoya Akhtar. He admitted that he might have not been a ‘conventional father’ to them, but there's nothing that he can't discuss with them. As Javed turns 78 on Tuesday, look back at the time when he opened up about his relationship with his kids. Also read: When Javed Akhtar was mistaken as Gulzar at airport but did not correct it

Javed was married to actor-screenwriter Honey Irani. They parted ways in 1978 and share son Farhan Akhtar and daughter Zoya Akhtar. Later Javed fell for Shabana Azmi and tied the knot with her in 1984.

During an interview with Filmfare in 2001, Javed was asked if he was a ‘good father’ to his kids. In reply, movie website Tanqeed quoted him saying, “I wasn’t a ‘father’ in the conventional sense of the word. Traditionally, fathers and sons have never had a communicative relationship. But Farhan, Zoya and I have had a very democratic relationship. There’s nothing in the world they can’t discuss with me. My kids can be very argumentative. Democracy has its own problems.”

“It would be naive on my part to believe that it must not have made a difference. But on the positive side, my children have always seen mutual respect between Honey and me. We had extremely civilised relations which kept growing better and friendlier with time. Today, Honey and I are the best of friends,” he also added during the same conversation about difference to his relationship with the kids after his separation.

Javed Akhtar recently launched his new book, titled Jadunama, a coffee table book unveiled by Gulzar. The book draws its title from the screenwriter's nickname Jadu. It is a compilation of extracts from his public speeches, interviews and quotes.

Javed Akhtar came to Indian cinema when there was on concept of screenwriters and it was Rajesh Khanna who is credited with giving Javed Akhtar and Salim Khan first chance as writers in Haathi Mere Saathi. The duo wrote screenplay of many films, such as Seeta Aur Geeta, Deewar, Sholay, Don and Mr India. Later, they parted ways in 1982. Betaab, Saagar, Meri Jung, Khel, Roop ki Rani Choron Ka Raja, Lakshya and Don: The Chase Begins Again are some of his best works as individual screenplay writer.

