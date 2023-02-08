When Kiara Advani revealed the one and only reason she would get married

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra finally tied the knot in a private wedding ceremony in Jaisalmer on Tuesday. The couple was rumoured to be in relationship since a few years but they never spoke about it openly. Kiara had once spoken about marriage in an interview and revealed that she would get married only for the right reason, that is, love. Also read: Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani wedding live updates: Karan Johar leaves from Jaisalmer, Mohanlal says he wasn't invited

Kiara and Sidharth tied the knot in a royal wedding at the Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. Only a few industry people like Karan Johar, Juhi Chawla, Shahid Kapoor and Armaan Jain were a part of the much-guarded wedding.

In an interview with Bollywood Bubble during the promotions of her film Shershaah in 2021, Kiara Advani had said she would marry only for love. She said, "I always feel when you marry, you marry for the right reason. My reason for marriage in life, whenever it happens, would be love. Because I feel no matter what problems come in your way, love is one thing which will always be the strongest foundation and everything is built on that." A clip of the interview was shared on Reddit on Wednesday.

Many of her fans liked her answer and praised her in the comments section. A Reddit user wrote, "She talks so cute like a kid." Another said, “She just comes across as a sweet genuine person. Happy for Sid.” One more person commented, “She sound super cute and solemn. A good compliment for Sid.” A comment also read: “Sid and Kiara match each other so well. Literally in every interview of hers, she talks about how there are highs and lows in every relationship but love and efforts can conquer all and how she's inspired by her parents' relationship. May their love grow from strength to strength.”

Kiara and Sidharth came close during the filming of their 2021 movie, Shershaah. The film had an OTT release but was praised by the critics as well as the audience. The couple announced their wedding on Tuesday with a sweet post on Instagram on their respective pages. Sharing three candid wedding pictures, they wrote, "Ab humari permanent booking hogayi hai (we are permanently booked now)." We seek your blessings and love on our journey ahead."

