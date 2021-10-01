When Kriti Sanon confidently expressed her discomfort in wearing a ‘two piece’

Kriti Sanon has delivered ten Bollywood films in her eight-year-old career. The actor, who played a surrogate mother in her last film Mimi, was very clear in speaking her mind even before she made her film debut. She had confidently said in one of her auditions that she wasn't comfortable in wearing a two-piece.

In an old audition video, Kriti can be seen in a dress and her hair styled in waves. She introduces herself and informs that she is five feet and nine inches tall. She then shows her side and front profiles without losing her smile or her confidence. As the interviewer asks her if she can swim, she confidently says “yes” and adds, “but I am not comfortable in a two-piece."

Kriti had made her Bollywood debut with 2014 film Heropanti opposite Tiger Shroff. She however made her mark with the 2017 film Bareilly Ki Barfi. The actor currently has four projects in the making, including Adipurush opposite Prabhas. She also has Bhediya with Varun Dhawan, Bachchan Pandey with Akshay Kumar, Shehzada with Kartik Aaryan and Hum Do Hamare Do with Rajkummar Rao.

Also read: Dia Mirza's piano-themed staircase is the highlight of her new post. See pics

Talking about her days of struggle, Kriti had once told Hindustan Times in an interview, “There were days when I was annoyed and irritated. On some days, I used to cry, because there was nothing to keep me busy. There were also times when I met a few people who told me that something was not right about me — someone told me, ‘You’re too good-looking. There has to be some sort of imperfection in you to look real on screen.’ I think I did feel low, but at the same time, I did have people who believed in me a lot. That’s what you need. I think that gave me a little more confidence.”