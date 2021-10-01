Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / When Kriti Sanon confidently expressed her discomfort in wearing a ‘two piece’
bollywood

When Kriti Sanon confidently expressed her discomfort in wearing a ‘two piece’

Kriti Sanon has completed eight years in Bollywood. Here's one of her audition videos from early days in the film industry.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON OCT 01, 2021 04:17 PM IST
Kriti Sanon in a still from her audition video. 

Kriti Sanon has delivered ten Bollywood films in her eight-year-old career. The actor, who played a surrogate mother in her last film Mimi, was very clear in speaking her mind even before she made her film debut. She had confidently said in one of her auditions that she wasn't comfortable in wearing a two-piece. 

In an old audition video, Kriti can be seen in a dress and her hair styled in waves. She introduces herself and informs that she is five feet and nine inches tall. She then shows her side and front profiles without losing her smile or her confidence. As the interviewer asks her if she can swim, she confidently says “yes” and adds, “but I am not comfortable in a two-piece."

RELATED STORIES

Kriti had made her Bollywood debut with 2014 film Heropanti opposite Tiger Shroff. She however made her mark with the 2017 film Bareilly Ki Barfi. The actor currently has four projects in the making, including Adipurush opposite Prabhas. She also has Bhediya with Varun Dhawan, Bachchan Pandey with Akshay Kumar, Shehzada with Kartik Aaryan and Hum Do Hamare Do with Rajkummar Rao.

Also read: Dia Mirza's piano-themed staircase is the highlight of her new post. See pics

Talking about her days of struggle, Kriti had once told Hindustan Times in an interview, “There were days when I was annoyed and irritated. On some days, I used to cry, because there was nothing to keep me busy. There were also times when I met a few people who told me that something was not right about me — someone told me, ‘You’re too good-looking. There has to be some sort of imperfection in you to look real on screen.’ I think I did feel low, but at the same time, I did have people who believed in me a lot. That’s what you need. I think that gave me a little more confidence.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
kriti sanon kriti sanon movies
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Kareena-Saif cannot stop cuddling with cute baby in new video but it isn't Jeh

5

Kareena Kapoor's cutie Jehangir Ali Khan's adorable photos

PV Sindhu was surprised by how good a badminton player Deepika Padukone is

Shabana on her parents opposing relationship with ‘married man’ Javed Akhtar
TRENDING TOPICS
Gandhi Jayanti 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Google Doodle
DU 1st Cut off List 2021
International Coffee Day 2021
World Vegetarian Day 2021
Ram Nath Kovind
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP