When Mukesh Chhabra revealed why he cast Ranbir Kapoor as Ram in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana

Casting director and filmmaker Mukesh Chhabra opened up about his decision to cast Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram in the much-anticipated film inspired by the Ramayana. Speaking about the qualities that made Ranbir the perfect fit for the iconic role, Mukesh pointed to the actor's calm presence, inner innocence, and natural acting ability. Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi play Lord Ram and Sita in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayan, which will release in two parts.

Why Ranbir was the obvious choice?

Mukesh discussed the casting of Ramayan in a podcast with Ranveer Allahabadia last year. The casting director revealed what made Ranbir the obvious choice for Lord Ram in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayan, which also stars Sai Pallavi as Sita and Kannada actor Yash as Raavan.

“There’s this innocence, a calmness on his face—which was needed. There’s a child in him, and it shows,” Mukesh shared, explaining that these traits were crucial in portraying a divine and universally revered figure like Ram.

Known for his meticulous casting choices, Mukesh also praised Ranbir’s commitment to performance over publicity or pressure. “When it comes to acting, you can’t beat him. He’s very neutral—he doesn’t get affected by hits or flops. He lives in his own world. He just wants to act.”

Mukeh went on to call Ranbir an “effortless actor” whose quiet intensity and emotional depth make him stand apart in an industry often marked by spectacle.

Ramayana's first glimpse unveiled

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra, Ramayana promises to be a visually stunning, emotionally rich retelling of the ancient Indian epic. The film boasts a star-studded cast, with Ranbir Kapoor playing Lord Ram and Sai Pallavi enacting the role of Sita. Sunny Deol will play Lord Hanuman, and Yash will play Ravan in the two-part film. Part 1 will release on Diwali 2026, while Part 2 is set to hit theatres on Diwali 2027.