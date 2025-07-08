How Ramayana first glimpse earned its makers 1000 crore even before release; Ranbir Kapoor makes 20 crore investment

The release of the first glimpse of Nitesh Tiwari's ambitious Ramayana adaptation was the talk of the town last week. The biggest Indian film ever made, Ramayana is being bankrolled by Namit Malhotra's Prime Focus Studios. The run-up to the big launch saw massive buzz for the film, and some positive buzz for the studio as well, leading to them seeing an upswing in their fortunes on the stock market. The Ramayana first glimpse was officially unveiled on July 3.

The surge in Prime Focus' shares

Prime Focus is listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), where it enjoyed a good week after its board approved the issue of 462.7 million equity shares on a preferential issue. This had seen the company's share price see a 30% jump from ₹113.47 to ₹149.69 between June 25 and July 1. But, the first glimpse of Ramayana led to another huge boost for the Namit Malhotra-led company.

In the next two days after July 1, as the buzz for Ramayana first glimpse launch intensified, Prime Focus' shares peaked at ₹176 on July 3, the launch day. This took the company's market cap from ₹4638 crore on July 1 to a peak of ₹5641 crore. This meant the makers of Ramayana saw a surge of ₹1000 crore in their holdings in just two days. Eventually, as the market closed, the share price came down to ₹169, and the market cap of the company settled around ₹5200 crore.

Ranbir Kapoor invests in Prime Focus

Ramayana's star Ranbir Kapoor is also set to become an investor in the film's production house. After the company's board approved issuance of new shares, Ranbir was among the proposed allottees. Business Standard reported that Ranbir will acquire 1.25 million shares of the company. While it is not known at what price Ranbir will acquire these shares, but on their current market value, his investment stands at roughly ₹20 crore.

All about Ramayana

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana is intended to be a two-part film with Part 1 releasing on Diwali 2026 and Part 2 in 2027. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Yash as Ravana, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Ravi Dubey as Lakshman, and Sunny Deol as Hanuman. The score for the film sees AR Rahman collaborate with the legendary Hans Zimmer, who is making his Bollywood debut.