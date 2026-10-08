...
...
Next Story

When Nana Patekar quit films at peak of his career to fight in Kargil War, lost 20 kg at the front serving Indian Army

In 1999, Nana Patekar paused his acting career to serve in the Kargil War after getting special permission from the Defence Minister himself.

Updated on: Oct 8, 2026, 08:46:16 IST
By Abhimanyu Mathur
Prefer HTon Google
Advertisement

The death of actor Nana Patekar sent shockwaves across the industry and the nation on Thursday morning. The 75-year-old passed away after a cardiac arrest at his residence in Goa, his son Malhar confirmed to local media. A three-time National Award winner, Nana was known as much for his powerhouse performances as he was for his philanthropy and his association with the Indian Army. The actor was part of the Territorial Army and often raised funds for veterans and their families.

Nana Patekar served with the Indian Army in the Kargil War.
Nana Patekar served with the Indian Army in the Kargil War.

(Also read: Nana Patekar death updates: Veteran actor dies in Goa after cardiac arrest; tributes pour in)

But unlike most actors, Nana's love for the Army sent him to the frontlines during war, in what is one of the most extraordinary stories from the Kargil War.

When Nana Patekar paused career to serve in Kargil War

Deep Dive

Why did Nana Patekar decide to fight in the Kargil War?

Nana Patekar, who had trained with the Maratha Light Infantry, paused his acting career to serve at the frontlines during the Kargil War out of a deep love for the Army and a desire to support the soldiers.

What physical changes did Nana Patekar experience during his time in Kargil?

During his time at the Kargil front, Nana Patekar's weight dropped from 76 kg to 56 kg due to the harsh conditions he endured.

How did Nana Patekar's military training prepare him for service during the Kargil War?

Nana Patekar had lived and trained with the Maratha Light Infantry for three years prior to the Kargil War, which equipped him with the necessary skills and experience to serve effectively at the frontlines.
Powered ByAsk HT

In 1999, as the Kargil War raged on, the Indian armed forces battled in the harsh terrain of Kargil against the Pakistani forces. At this juncture, Nana Patekar, already a two-time National Award winner by this point, paused his career and sought special permission from the Defence Minister to go to the frontlines.

An HT news clipping from August 1999 about Nana's time at the front lines.

"I knew our Defence Minister George Fernandes ji, so I called him," Nana recalled on KBC, "Even he said it is impossible. I told him that even though the training for commission is six months, I trained for three years. He was surprised and asked me about it. After learning of my experience with the Maratha Light Infantry, he asked me, ‘When do you want to go?’

Nana Patekar's experience at the frontlines

Nana spent over a fortnight at the front close to the LoC in August 1999, helping the soldiers and even working in the hospital at the base for a few days. The actor recalled being part of the Quick Response Team (QRT) during his time in Kargil. "I was 76 kg when I reached Srinagar. By the time I came back, I was 56 kg," he recalled when talking about the gruelling circumstances there.

Nana Patekar dies

Nana Patekar’s son, Malhar Patekar, confirmed to local media that the actor died on October 8 morning. Nana was found unconscious at his residence in Dona Paula, Goa, and was rushed to Manipal Hospital. Doctors attempted to revive the actor for around 45 minutes but were unsuccessful. The actor was declared dead at around 5:20 am, with doctors citing a heart attack as the cause of death.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Abhimanyu Mathur

Abhimanyu Mathur is Deputy Editor, Entertainment at Hindustan Times. With almost 15 years of experience in writing about everything from films and TV shows to cricket matches and elections, he inhales and exhales pop culture and news. Currently, he watches movies and TV shows and talks to celebrities for a living, while occasionally writing about them as well. A journalism graduate of Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, Delhi University, Abhimanyu began his career with Hindustan Times at the age of 20, swapping classrooms for newsrooms at an early age. He began his journey in the early days of digital journalism, later switching to the madness of print journalism. Work has led him to far off places like Japan and Jordan, as well as to the interiors of Haryana and the Indo-Pak border. He dabbled in city reporting in places like Meerut, Gurgaon, and Delhi, covered the Olympics and Cricket World Cups, before finding his calling in entertainment and lifestyle during the pandemic. A Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, he is equally at home covering stories on ground as he is interviewing celebrities and studios, and sometimes prefers to shepherd teams in delivering traffic through the day. Even as his role has evolved from reporter to supervisor over the years, his first love remains writing (and of late, talking on camera). With a good understanding of cinema and its trends, and a keen eye for detail, he continues to spark conversations around showbiz for readers around the world.

nana patekar
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Home/Entertainment/Bollywood/When Nana Patekar quit films at peak of his career to fight in Kargil War, lost 20 kg at the front serving Indian Army
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Notifications

Get breaking alerts directly from the newsroom

Notifications are on!You'll be notified when news breaks