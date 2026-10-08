When Nana Patekar quit films at peak of his career to fight in Kargil War, lost 20 kg at the front serving Indian Army

The death of actor Nana Patekar sent shockwaves across the industry and the nation on Thursday morning. The 75-year-old passed away after a cardiac arrest at his residence in Goa, his son Malhar confirmed to local media. A three-time National Award winner, Nana was known as much for his powerhouse performances as he was for his philanthropy and his association with the Indian Army. The actor was part of the Territorial Army and often raised funds for veterans and their families.

Nana Patekar served with the Indian Army in the Kargil War.

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(Also read: Nana Patekar death updates: Veteran actor dies in Goa after cardiac arrest; tributes pour in)

But unlike most actors, Nana's love for the Army sent him to the frontlines during war, in what is one of the most extraordinary stories from the Kargil War.

When Nana Patekar paused career to serve in Kargil War

Deep Dive Why did Nana Patekar decide to fight in the Kargil War? Nana Patekar, who had trained with the Maratha Light Infantry, paused his acting career to serve at the frontlines during the Kargil War out of a deep love for the Army and a desire to support the soldiers. What physical changes did Nana Patekar experience during his time in Kargil? During his time at the Kargil front, Nana Patekar's weight dropped from 76 kg to 56 kg due to the harsh conditions he endured. How did Nana Patekar's military training prepare him for service during the Kargil War? Nana Patekar had lived and trained with the Maratha Light Infantry for three years prior to the Kargil War, which equipped him with the necessary skills and experience to serve effectively at the frontlines.

In 1999, as the Kargil War raged on, the Indian armed forces battled in the harsh terrain of Kargil against the Pakistani forces. At this juncture, Nana Patekar, already a two-time National Award winner by this point, paused his career and sought special permission from the Defence Minister to go to the frontlines.

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{{^usCountry}} Earlier this year, the actor appeared on Kaun Banega Crorepati, where he told Amitabh Bachchan how he came to serve at the front during the Kargil War. Nana had lived and trained with the Maratha Light Infantry of the Army for three years in the early 90s while writing his film Prahaar. When the Kargil War broke out, he reached out to the senior officers from the division, requesting to join the men on the front, but he was denied. He was told that only the defence minister could approve it. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Earlier this year, the actor appeared on Kaun Banega Crorepati, where he told Amitabh Bachchan how he came to serve at the front during the Kargil War. Nana had lived and trained with the Maratha Light Infantry of the Army for three years in the early 90s while writing his film Prahaar. When the Kargil War broke out, he reached out to the senior officers from the division, requesting to join the men on the front, but he was denied. He was told that only the defence minister could approve it. {{/usCountry}}

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An HT news clipping from August 1999 about Nana's time at the front lines.

"I knew our Defence Minister George Fernandes ji, so I called him," Nana recalled on KBC, "Even he said it is impossible. I told him that even though the training for commission is six months, I trained for three years. He was surprised and asked me about it. After learning of my experience with the Maratha Light Infantry, he asked me, ‘When do you want to go?’

Nana Patekar's experience at the frontlines

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Nana spent over a fortnight at the front close to the LoC in August 1999, helping the soldiers and even working in the hospital at the base for a few days. The actor recalled being part of the Quick Response Team (QRT) during his time in Kargil. "I was 76 kg when I reached Srinagar. By the time I came back, I was 56 kg," he recalled when talking about the gruelling circumstances there.

Nana Patekar dies

Nana Patekar’s son, Malhar Patekar, confirmed to local media that the actor died on October 8 morning. Nana was found unconscious at his residence in Dona Paula, Goa, and was rushed to Manipal Hospital. Doctors attempted to revive the actor for around 45 minutes but were unsuccessful. The actor was declared dead at around 5:20 am, with doctors citing a heart attack as the cause of death.