When Raaj Kumar said he didn't want Bollywood celebs to attend his funeral: 'Tamasha bana dete hain'

Actor Raaj Kumar starred in over 70 films in his career. The actor died in July 1996 after battling throat cancer for two years. Before his death, he had once told an industry colleague that he didn't want people from the film fraternity to attend his last rites. Also Read: When Sharmila Tagore travelled in a car without AC, windows shut to keep Raaj Kumar's wig in place

Raaj made his Bollywood debut with the 1952 film Rangili. He later appeared in notable films such as Mother India (1957), Hamraaz (1967), Heer Raanjha (1971), Maryada (1971), Lal Patthar (1971), Pakeezah (1972) and many more.

In an interview shared on YouTube channel Bollywood Aaj Aur Kal, director Mehul Kumar talked about the time when he was shooting 1987 film Marte Dum Tak with Raaj. The last shot of the film was of Raaj's funeral procession which was canned outside Hotel Fariyas in Khandala. The actor insisted Mehul put one garland on his ‘body’. Mehul recalled, “He was lying down in the van and I placed a garland on him. Raaj Saab said jokingly, ‘Jaani, abhi pehna lo haar. Jab jaayenge tab tumhe pata bhi nahi chalega.’ At that moment, I did not say much, I just told him, ‘I hope you live a long life’.”

But Raaj's statement left Mehul with questions, so after pack up, when he went to the actor to clarify what he said. “He said ‘Jaani, tumko maloom nahi, shamshaan yatra ko tamasha bana dete hain film line mein (You don't know people in the industry ). People will come dressed up in white clothes, then the press would also come in. Instead of honoring the person who has passed away, it becomes a tamasha. My funeral is for my family. No one apart from my family will attend it.'

Raaj's last film was God and Gun which was released in 1995. The film also starred Raj Babbar, Jackie Shroff, Gouthami. His son Puru Raaj Kumar is also an actor, having worked in films like Mission Kash

