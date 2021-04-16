When Ranbir Kapoor said that Alia Bhatt would be a great choice for a Parveen Babi biopic

While interest in the late actor Parveen Babi escalates, after actor Kabir Bedi's recent interviews in which he spoke about their relationship, did you know that a few years ago, Ranbir Kapoor had suggested that his girlfriend, Alia Bhatt, would be the perfect choice to play Parveen in a biopic?

At a 2017 event, where both Ranbir and Alia appeared for a joint panel session, she was asked which actor she'd like to play in a film. This was in the run-up to the release of Sanju, a biopic of the actor Sanjay Dutt, starring Ranbir.

"Since Ranbir has been the supporter of my career, I'll let him answer," Alia said at the Lokmat Maharashtrian of the Year event, passing the microphone to him. He said, "The way she's going, she can do her own biopic, but all jokes aside, Madhuri Dixit? Meena Kumari, Madhubala, Waheeda Rahman, Zeenat Aman, Parveen Babi. I think Parveen Babi would be a good biopic for her to do, no?" Alia replied, "Yeah, yeah, of course."

Alia and Ranbir have been in a relationship for a few years, and have recently been fielding questions about a possible wedding. Ranbir said in an interview last year that they would've gotten married already had it not been for the pandemic.

Both actors recently recovered from the coronavirus, and will be seen on the big screen together for the first time in director Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra. The long-delayed film has been in production for around four years, and still has shooting remaining.

Ranbir hasn't been seen in a film since Sanju, but has a few big-ticket projects such as Shamshera and Animal lined up. Alia, meanwhile, will be seen in Gangubai Kathiawadi next. She was also attached to a Ma Anand Sheela biopic, to be directed by Shakun Batra.