When Raveena Tandon refused to cry on Simi Garewal Show: ‘Why would I want to…’

Raveena Tandon, who celebrated her birthday on Tuesday, was one of the many popular 1990s stars who appeared on the popular talk show, Rendezvous with Simi Garewal. While on the show, she spoke about a number of events from her life, including her decision to take a break from the industry, heartbreaks and more.

Much later, in 2011, Raveena revealed that during the shoot of the episode, Simi said to her that she can break down on the show if she feels the emotions swell up and she wants to express them. However, the actor decided not to cry on the show.

Explaining her decision, she told iDiva in an interview, “I remember doing an interview with Simi Garewal. She wanted to show the world my soft side and told me ‘If you want to cry, you can on the show’. But I couldn’t do that. Why would I want to cry in front of the world and show my vulnerability? Why would I want to make a public spectacle of it? I am strong in the sense that I have the capacity of not breaking down in front of people.”

She also added that her family was her biggest support system. “Whenever I have broken down, it has always been within the confines of my family. My parents have stood by me through thick and thin. They have literally held my hands when I was trembling and almost had a nervous breakdown,” she added.

Raveena is married to producer Anil Thadani. The couple have a daughter, Rasha, and son, Ranbirvardhan. However, Raveena had also adopted two girls in the early 1990s, Pooja and Chhaya. Earlier this year, Raveena revealed that she is already a grandmother as both the girls have kids now.

Speaking with Miss Malini, Raveena said, “Technically, the minute that word comes, people think you're 70-80 years old. When I had taken in my girls I was 21, and my eldest was 11. We actually just have an 11-year gap between us. She's had her baby, so she's more like a friend, but technically, I am a mom-like figure to her in her life. That's what equates to being a grandmom, so that's how it is.”