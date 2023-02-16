When Salman Khan complained about sharing room with Juhi Chawla, Aamir Khan, their families on 1992 Vancouver concert

Salman Khan was touring Vancouver in 1992 with Aamir Khan, Raveena Tandon, Divya Bharti, Juhi Chawla and many popular singers such as Kumar Sanu and Udit Narayan, when he spoke about having to share a room with Aamir, Divya and Juhi as well as their families. In an old interview from the time, a young Salman listed out all the behind-the-scenes difficulties he was facing during the tour as they performed live in concert. Also read: Did you know Salman Khan once asked Juhi Chawla's father for her hand in marriage? Watch

Salman Khan opened up about how Aamir Khan's wife at the time, Reena Dutta, as well as his brother (either Sohail Khan or Arbaaz Khan) along with his mother Salma Khan and sister Alvira Khan were sharing a hotel room during their stay in Vancouver. He also said they – almost 15-20 people – slept on chatai (mats) on the floor, and ate chana (chickpeas) for breakfast and dinner.

When asked by Canada-based journalist Sushma Datt during a 1992 interview with ITMB, how the food was during the tour, Salman Khan made a face and said, "Kuch nahi hai, bhuka maar diya hai. They (the promoters and sponsors) have been giving as chana, pandreh chana subha ko, pandreh chana shaam ko. Aur sone ke liye geela takya, matlab geela towel woh jiss se hum nahate hain na, usi towel ko le ke sote hain. Bas aisa he hai (They have starved us. They give us chickpeas, 15 in the morning and 15 in the evening. For sleeping we use wet towels as pillows, the same one ones we take bath with)."

When asked about the 'lodging and boarding' arrangements, Salman had said, "Pandreh-bees log ek hee kamre mein hai. Mere saath hai mere kamre mein mera bhai, meri maa, meri behen, Aamir Khan, Aamir ki biwi, Juhi Chawla, Juhi ki maa, Divya Bharti, Divya ki ma, Juhi ke father. Hum log sab ek kamre mein hain. Sab chatai pe (15-20 of us are sharing a room. Me, my brother, my mother, my sister, Aamir, his wife, Juhi, her parents, Divya and her mother, we are all living together in a room. We sleep on the floor on mats)..."

Recently, a clip of the interview was shared on Instagram by a fan page, reacting to which, a person wrote about Salman, "So cute, young, sweet." Another one said, "Salman is looking so innocent in this clip." A fan also commented, "Salman's voice is very different in this video." One more wrote, "Aisi trip pe kaun jata hai (Who goes on such a trip)?" Some fans also said Salman was joking. A comment read, "Brother he is joking... poora interview dekh lo (Watch the full interview)."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON