When Salman Khan opened up on why he didn't get married: ‘I can’t afford…'

Salman spoke about how his parents have been quietly involved in charity work for a long time, and how the work he and his siblings now do has simply been given a name: Being Human. He also mentioned how people often approached him asking for ₹2 lakh to get their daughters married, but he wouldn’t even acknowledge such requests.

Salman Khan on why he hasn't married yet

Explaining further, he said his father’s wedding cost only ₹180, and jokingly blamed filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya for making weddings into such grand affairs through films like Maine Pyaar Kiya and Hum Saath Saath Hain. He quipped, "Marriage has become such a big thing. You spend lakhs and lakhs and crores of money on getting somebody married. I can't afford that. That's the reason I am a single man."

Salman’s relationship with Aishwarya Rai in the late 1990s gained intense media attention. The two met on the sets of Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam and dated for a few years before their ugly breakup in 2002. He also dated Sangeeta Bijlani years ago, after meeting her during a TV advertisement shoot in their early careers. They were together for almost a decade and had even planned to marry before calling it off.

Salman was later linked to Katrina Kaif, with whom he shared a close bond both on and off screen. Although they never publicly confirmed their relationship, it was widely speculated that they were together for several years before parting ways. Currently, the actor is rumoured to be dating Romanian actress and TV presenter Iulia Vantur. The two are often spotted together, and Iulia recently lent her voice to a song in his film Sikandar.

Salman Khan’s upcoming movies

Salman was last seen in Sikandar, which failed to meet audience expectations and underperformed at the box office, earning only ₹184.89 crore worldwide. At a promotional event for the film, Salman announced that he would next star in an action film alongside Sanjay Dutt. The title and other details are yet to be revealed. He also has Kick 2, produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, in the pipeline.