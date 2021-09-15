When Salman Khan said he would have ‘line’ of kids, left everyone in splits: ‘Visualise mat karna’

Salman Khan once said that getting into film production was a stepping stone to starting a family. At an event some years ago, he joked about having a ‘line’ of children, leaving the audience in splits.

In a video shared by a fan club, a journalist asked Salman why he started Salman Khan Films, when his brothers also had their own production houses - Arbaaz Khan Productions and Sohail Khan Productions.

“Baat toh sahi hai yaar (You are right),” Salman said, adding that his brother-in-law Atul Agnihotri also has his own banner - Reel Life Production.

“Sohail Khan ke bachche Sohail Khan ke, mere toh nahi hai. Arbaaz Khan ke bachche Arbaaz Khan ke, mere toh nahi hai. Baby ke bachche, Atul-Baby ke. Production start kiya hai filmo se. Isko chalne do, uske baad wahaan par line laga denge (Sohail and Arbaaz’s children are their own, not mine. Atul and Alvira Agnihotri’s children are their own. I have started producing with films. Let it take off, I will produce a line of children too),” Salman said.

The audience laughed, cheered and hooted at the answer. “Visualise mat karna abhi (Don’t start visualising it now),” Salman added.

Currently, Salman is shooting for Tiger 3 with Katrina Kaif. They have finished shooting in Russia and Turkey. Reportedly, they will head to Austria for the next schedule of the film.

Salman will be seen next in Antim: The Final Truth, which marks his first on-screen collaboration with his brother-in-law, Aayush Sharma. The first song, Vighnaharta, came out earlier this month. However, the makers are yet to announce the release date of the film.

Meanwhile, Salman will be seen as the host of Bigg Boss 15 soon. A digital spin-off of the show, Bigg Boss OTT, currently airs on Voot and is hosted by Karan Johar.