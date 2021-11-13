When Shah Rukh and Anushka almost fell off a bike and burst out laughing, watch

Anushka Sharma took a trip down memory lane as her 2012 movie Jab Tak Hai Jaan clocked nine years on Saturday. Anushka shared a video on Instagram, which is a montage of behind-the-scenes moments from the film’s shoot. The video comprises memories of Anushka and Shah Rukh Khan goofing around on the film’s set. Mid-way through the video comes a moment when Shah Rukh and Anushka's bike suddenly loses balance.

Shah Rukh Khan’s quick thinking saved the moment and the co-stars burst out laughing. Here’s what Anushka Sharma shared on nine years of Jab Tak Hai Jaan.

Anushka and Shah Rukh co-starred with Katrina Kaif in the movie, which was filmmaker Yash Chopra’s last project. Jab Tak Hai Jaan had released in November 2012, just a month after Yash Chopra died at the age of 80. The film was written and produced by Yash Chopra’s son Aditya Chopra, who is also a close friend of Shah Rukh.

In an old interview with Femina, Shah Rukh had revealed that he and Aditya Chopra fought over dialogues in Jab Tak Hai Jaan: "Adi (director Aditya Chopra) and I always have fights over dialogue where I’m supposed to say to my mother in Punjabi, ‘Tu kya kar rahi hai (What are you doing?).’ How can I address my screen mother with ‘tu (you)’—but they forced me to in Jab Tak Hai Jaan."

Jab Tak Hai Jaan tracked the story of a love triangle of sorts, starring Shah Rukh Khan as an army officer named Samar Anand, business persona Meera Thapar, portrayed by Katrina Kaif, and a happy-go-lucky filmmaker named Akira Rai, played by Anushka Sharma. Jab Tak Hai Jaan won four Filmfare Awards, among other accolades. Jab Tak Hai Jaan remains a fan favourite particularly because of its soundtrack, composed by AR Rahman.

Anushka Sharma shared the nine years of Jab Tak Hai Jaan post on Saturday, the day she flew back to Mumbai from Dubai. Anushka was in Dubai with her husband, Indian cricketer Virat Kohli for the T20 World Cup, which Team India is no longer part of. Anushka Sharma was last seen in the 2018 movie Zero, also co-starring Shah Rukh. She hasn’t announced a new film since.

