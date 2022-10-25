When Shah Rukh Khan revealed his first crush, said after meeting Gauri Khan at a party he thought: 'Ehi kudi leni hai'

It's been more than three decades since Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan tied the knot. The couple married on October 25, 1991. Shah Rukh had once revealed that he fell for Gauri, when he was 18-years-old, and she was only 14. After meeting her for the first time, the actor said he knew he wanted to be with only her. Also read: What Shah Rukh Khan once said about leaving movies for Gauri Khan

In an old interview, Shah Rukh spoke about his first interaction with Gauri after he bumped into her at a party. He also revealed his now-wife was the first person he ever had a crush on. Shah Rukh also said after she spoke to him for ‘more than three seconds’, he felt ‘encouraged’ and wanted to date Gauri.

When asked by an audience member of Rajat Sharma's show Aap Ki Adalat, who was his first ever crush, Shah Rukh had said, “Mera first crush Gauri thi (my first crush was Gauri).” He continued to say in Hindi, "She was 14 then, and I was 18. I met her at a party (in Delhi). She was the first girl, who spoke to me for more than three seconds. I was so encouraged by her gesture that...” He then said in Punjabi, “Ehi kudi leni hai (I have to be with this girl only).”

In an old interview, while speaking about his marriage, Shah Rukh had said he could leave films for Gauri. He had told Stardust in a 1992 interview, “My wife comes first. And I can tell you this much that if ever I am asked to make a choice between my career and Gauri, I’ll leave films… I mean I would go insane but for her. She’s the only thing I have… I love her body. I am hooked to her.”

Six years after their wedding, Gauri and Shah Rukh welcomed their first son, Aryan Khan, on November 13. Since then, the couple’s family has grown by two more. Shah Rukh and Gauri's daughter Suhana Khan was born on May 22, 2000, while their youngest, son AbRam Khan, was born on May 27, 2013, via surrogacy.

