When Shah Rukh Khan said he 'overacted terribly' in Deewana: 'I saw myself on screen, I was appalled'

Actor Shah Rukh Khan had once called his performance in his debut film Deewana 'awful' and recalled feeling 'appalled' when he watched himself on the screen. He had also said that he 'overacted terribly', adding that it wasn't a performance he would 'care to repeat or remember'.

Deewana, released in 1992, was an action romance film. It also starred Divya Bharti, Rishi Kapoor, Sushma Seth, Alok Nath and Amrish Puri among others. Directed by Raj Kanwar, it was produced jointly by Guddu Dhanoa, Lalit Kapoor and Raju Kothari.

In an old interview with Filmfare, Shah Rukh had said, "I'm glad the film has done so well...But I don’t think I’ve contributed in any way to its success. My performance was awful--loud, vulgar and uncontrolled. I overacted terribly and I take full responsibility for it. But that’s what happens when you work without a graph. I didn’t even have the script with me. I was to start shooting for the film much later but then some of my other schedules got cancelled and I allotted my dates to this film. I am my worst critic and when I saw myself on the screen I was appalled. Isn’t it amazing that people have liked me in the film? Perhaps that’s because I am a fresh face. It’s not a performance I’d care to repeat or remember."

On being asked if the music was responsible for the film's success, he had said, "Of course. I wish people could say that 'the film's music is good but Shah Rukh is better.' But in Deewana, the music scored over everything. Due credit should go to the director Raj Kanwar, for his song picturization. Rishi Bhai also came up with a good performance as did Divya Bharti, Deven Verma and Amrish Puri. But if the film is remembered it will be because of Nadeem Shravan. A lot of films have been running because of their music. I’d love to be in their shoes now - be as successful as an actor as they are music directors."

Shah Rukh has done many films including Baazigar (1993), Darr (1993), Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (1995), Dil To Pagal Hai (1997), Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998), Devdas (2002), Swades (2004), Chak De! India (2007), My Name Is Khan (2010), Dilwale (2015), Raees (2017) and Zero (2018).

Also Read | Shah Rukh Khan recoils in mock-horror as he recreates Main Hoon Na song with Farah Khan. Watch here

He started his career on television with the 1989 show Fauji, in which he essayed the role of Abhimanyu Rai. He also featured in Circus (1989), Idiot (1991), Umeed (1989) and Wagle Ki Duniya (1988).

The 55-year-old actor was last seen in Zero, directed by Aanand L Rai. It also starred Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma in the lead roles. Currently, he is shooting for Pathan, which also features Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. It is directed by Siddharth Anand.