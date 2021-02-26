Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / When Sharmila Tagore said Kareena Kapoor was ‘just like my children’ when Mansoor Ali Khan was in hospital
bollywood

When Sharmila Tagore said Kareena Kapoor was ‘just like my children’ when Mansoor Ali Khan was in hospital

Sharmila Tagore had once talked about how Kareena Kapoor had her birthday when Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi was hospitalised but chose not to draw attention towards herself.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 02:54 PM IST
Kareena Kapoor and Sharmila Tagore are very close to each other.

Kareena Kapoor shares a very strong bond with her mother-in-law Sharmila Tagore, sisters-in-law Soha Ali Khan and Saba Ali Khan as well as step-children Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan. Sharmila had once shared how Kareena had stood by her family like a rock when Mansoor Ali Khan was admitted to the hospital and passed away a day after Kareena's birthday.

Sharmila had once appeared on Kareena's chat show What Women Want and was asked by her about what she likes the most about her daughter-in-law. Sharmila had replied, “I have seen you when Tiger was in the hospital and how you didn’t draw attention to yourself. It so happened that (September) 21st is your birthday and Tiger passed away on the 22nd. You were there and you were just like my children and my family. I really remember that. I have seen you during various stages, and you have been rather wonderful, I must say."

The Pataudi family.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

The Girl On The Train: Parineeti turns a singer, shares new song Matlabi Yariyan

Sara Ali Khan, mom Amrita ace airport look, twin in green ethnic wear

Sushant, Rajkummar, Amit are 'brothers for life' in unseen video from Kai Po Che

When Sharmila said Kareena was ‘just like my children’ when Mansoor was unwell

Kareena had once revealed the one regret she will have in life. Talking about her late father-in-law, she had told Hindustan Times in an interview, "He was a very refined and kind man, sweet in nature and nice to be around. I looked up to him. Every time I met him was short and sweet. I wish I had had more time with him. That’s the biggest regret I’ll always have.”

Also read: Did you know Shah Rukh Khan was given a burial in Ra.One but Kareena Kapoor immersed his ashes?

Praising Sharmila, she had told HT, “She’s a warm, lovely and very liberal person who has inspired me in every way. She praises my performances and compliments me. She thinks I am very sensible. I am so happy to have her as my mother-in-law!”

Kareena recently welcomed her second son with her husband Saif Ali Khan. The couple is already parents to four-year-old Taimur. Sara was recently seen heading to their new residence with gifts for the newborn.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
kareena kapoor mansoor ali khan pataudi sharmila tagore saif ali khan what women want

Related Stories

bollywood

Deepika Padukone struggles to get into her car as a woman pulls her purse, watch video

PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 12:40 PM IST
bollywood

Irrfan Khan's son Babil gets asked if he is a girl for applying face mask: 'I love women and I love being a man'

PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 11:01 AM IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP