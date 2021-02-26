When Sharmila Tagore said Kareena Kapoor was ‘just like my children’ when Mansoor Ali Khan was in hospital

Kareena Kapoor shares a very strong bond with her mother-in-law Sharmila Tagore, sisters-in-law Soha Ali Khan and Saba Ali Khan as well as step-children Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan. Sharmila had once shared how Kareena had stood by her family like a rock when Mansoor Ali Khan was admitted to the hospital and passed away a day after Kareena's birthday.

Sharmila had once appeared on Kareena's chat show What Women Want and was asked by her about what she likes the most about her daughter-in-law. Sharmila had replied, “I have seen you when Tiger was in the hospital and how you didn’t draw attention to yourself. It so happened that (September) 21st is your birthday and Tiger passed away on the 22nd. You were there and you were just like my children and my family. I really remember that. I have seen you during various stages, and you have been rather wonderful, I must say."

The Pataudi family.

Kareena had once revealed the one regret she will have in life. Talking about her late father-in-law, she had told Hindustan Times in an interview, "He was a very refined and kind man, sweet in nature and nice to be around. I looked up to him. Every time I met him was short and sweet. I wish I had had more time with him. That’s the biggest regret I’ll always have.”

Praising Sharmila, she had told HT, “She’s a warm, lovely and very liberal person who has inspired me in every way. She praises my performances and compliments me. She thinks I am very sensible. I am so happy to have her as my mother-in-law!”

Kareena recently welcomed her second son with her husband Saif Ali Khan. The couple is already parents to four-year-old Taimur. Sara was recently seen heading to their new residence with gifts for the newborn.