When Shashi Kapoor revealed his mom 'tried her best to get rid of' him: 'She'd keep falling down steps while pregnant'

Late actor Shashi Kapoor had once spoken about how his mother Ramsarni Kapoor would call him 'Fluky' and had also tried aborting the pregnancy. In an old interview in 1995, Shashi recalled that his mother was embarrassed when she found out she was pregnant. She had also taken several steps like 'falling off bicycles and steps' to abort the unborn child. He recalled that after his sister was born his parents Ramsarni and actor Prithviraj Kapoor were happy. (Also Read | When Shashi Kapoor recalled wife Jennifer Kendall lent Ismail Merchant money to pay actor's fees)

Shashi, born on March 18, 1938, was the youngest son of Prithviraj Kapoor and Ramsarni. He had two brothers – actors Raj Kapoor and Shammi Kapoor – and a sister – Urmila Sial. Prithviraj and Ramsarni lost two sons, Devinder and Ravinder, within a span of a week; they were elder to Shashi. The actor married actor Jennifer Kendall and had three children – Kunal Kapoor, Karan Kapoor and Sanjana Thapar.

Speaking with FilmiBeat, Shashi had said, "My mum used to call me Fluky because I was unplanned. She had already had four boys (two be­tween Raj ji and Shammi died young), and then my mum and my dad always prayed for a girl. In 1933, my sister Urmilla was born, that was a family and my parents were quite happy."

"Suddenly, after five years, my mother discovered that she was expecting and it was very embarrassing for her. She tried her best to get rid of me. Of course, those were old times and there wasn't anything like abortion. She used to tell me that she would keep falling off bicycles, down steps, have quinine, but Shashi Kapoor was stubborn. There was a future. So I'm a fluke actor, a fluke star and a fluke person," he had said.

Shashi began his career as a child actor in Raj Kapoor's directorial Aag (1948). His first film as an adult was Yash Chopra's Dharmputra (1961). The actor starred in many films in his career such as Kanyadan (1968), Roti Kapda Aur Makaan (1974), Prem Kahani and Deewaar (1975), Chakkar Pe Chakkar and Kabhi Kabhie (1976), Satyam Shivam Sundaram, Trishna and Heeralal Pannalal (1978), Kaala Patthar and Suhaag (1979). He was also seen in Do Aur Do Paanch, Kali Ghata and Shaan (1980), Silsila (1981), Namak Halaal (1982), Pakhandi (1984), New Delhi Times (1985), among others.

