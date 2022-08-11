When Suniel Shetty said he didn't achieve the kind of success Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan did ‘because I screwed up'

Actor Suniel Shetty had once spoken about his colleagues and actors Akshay Kumar and Salman Khan. In a 2017 interview with Hindustan Times, Suniel had said that he wasn't at a juncture in his career where they were because he 'screwed up'. He also spoke about his 'wrong choice of films' adding that he blamed himself. Suniel had also said that Akshay, Salman Khan as well as actor Ajay Devgn supported him. (Also Read | Salman Khan recalls how Suniel Shetty gifted him expensive shirt)

Suniel made his debut in Hindi films with Balwaan (1992) opposite Divya Bharti. He went on to star in many successful films such as Dilwale, Mohra, Gopi Kishan, Border, Hera Pheri, Jungle, Dhadkan, and Main Hoon Na among many others. While in 2015 he featured in 2 Chehare, he had no releases in 2016. He made his comeback with A Gentleman in 2017.

Speaking with Hindustan Times, Suniel had said that he wasn't insecure about Akshay and Salman's success. “I’m not unhappy or cribbing about where they are in their career. I’m not where they are because I screwed up. So, who is to blame for that? I can’t blame anybody else for that. If I made the wrong choice of films, then they are my choices. I strongly believe that to undo what I’ve done, I have to work hard to choose the right film. I don’t need to be greedy. The media have been very kind to me and have kept me alive [in the public eye] in the past three-and-a-half years. I supported people who were not financially very strong. Believing that a film would be very good, I went ahead with it,” he had said.

He also said, “Salman, Ajay or Akshay… all of them supported me. Somewhere I feel that buzz was also created by them (in the media). I honestly believe that when you’re content and don’t hold anything against anybody, not the Almighty, nor your contemporaries, everything falls in place.”

Suniel is all set to mark his OTT debut with MX Player's upcoming web series Dharavi Bank. The crime thriller series also features Vivek Oberoi and Sonali Kulkarni in prominent roles. He was last seen in the Telugu sports drama film Ghani, which also starred Varun Tej and Saiee Manjrekar in prominent roles.

