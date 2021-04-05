Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / When Sushmita Sen recalled incident where 15-year-old misbehaved with her in public: 'Told him his life would be over'
When Sushmita Sen recalled incident where 15-year-old misbehaved with her in public: 'Told him his life would be over'

Sushmita Sen in 2018 recalled when a 15-year-old misbehaved with her at a public event. This is how she dealt with the situation.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 05, 2021 02:01 PM IST
Sushmita Sen walks the ramp showcasing the creations by designer Sunita Shanker during the Lakme Fashion Week in August this year .(PTI)

Sushmita Sen often shares workout videos on social media, and at an event on women's safety in 2018, she'd spoken about the importance of learning self-defence, especially for women in India. At the event, Sushmita narrated an incident about someone misbehaving with her in public, and realising that the person behind it was a minor.

She said that one would imagine that celebrities would be safe, considering that they are surrounded by bodyguards. But she said that it's shocking how often men 'manage to misbehave'.

“Six months ago at an award function, a fifteen-year-old boy misbehaved with me as he thought I wouldn’t realise because of the crowd around. But, he was wrong. I grabbed his hand from my behind and I was shocked to see he was so young,” she said.

Rumoured couple Disha Patani, Tiger Shroff lavish praise on each other's posts

Alia Bhatt shares cute photo as she recovers from Covid-19 ‘one day at a time’

Neetu Kapoor shares clip from 1979 film with her bird-like outfit, Karan reacts

Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna flaunts summer body and enjoys date night in Goa

Sushmita said that she let the boy off with a warning, after teaching him a lesson. “I held him by his neck and took him for a walk. I told him if I make a hue and cry, his life would be over. He denied having misbehaved at first, but I sternly told him to acknowledge. He realized his mistake, said sorry and promised me that it will never happen again," she said. “I didn’t take an action against him because I understood that the 15-year-old was not taught that such things are an offence and not entertainment.”

Also read: Sushmita Sen shares note on unhealthy relationship patterns: ‘I speak from experience’

Sushmita recently made an acting comeback with the thriller series Aarya, for which she received critical acclaim. Her eldest daughter, Renee, made her acting debut a few months later, in the short film Suttabaazi. Both projects were released on Disney+ Hotstar.

