When Varun Dhawan recalled how Divya Bharti made him an omelette: I would've loved to work with her

Actor Varun Dhawan who turned 35 on Sunday, made his Bollywood debut in 2012 with Student Of The Year, but the actor has always been surrounded by Bollywood celebrities since his childhood. Varun is filmmaker David Dhawan's younger son. In an old interview, Varun recalled the time when late actor Divya Bharti made an omelette for him, during the shoot of Shola Aur Shabnam, which was directed by David. (Also Read: Varun Dhawan's overwhelmed fan offers him free jewellery from her store, he says 'Arre free sona mat do yaar'. Watch)

Divya Bharti starrer-Shola and Shabnam was released in January 1992 and also starred Govinda, Gulshan Grover, Alok Nath, Mohnish Behl, Bindu, and Anupam Kher. Varun, who is born in 1987 was around 4 years old when the film was shot.

In a 2019 interview with Bollywood Hungama, Varun was asked to answer a fan's question. The question was, “If you could go back to the 80s or 90s, which three female actors would you act with?" First would be Divya Bharti, I would have loved to work with her. I have a childhood memory of her. I was a kid and I was crying out of hunger at that time she made an omelette for me. It was during the shoots of Shola Aur Shabnam.”

He added, “Second would be Karisma Kapoor, she is my all-time favourite, she knows that. I love Lolo. The third is a bit tricky one, it's Juhi Chawla because I loved her comedy.”

Divya made her Bollywood debut in 1992, with Sunny Deol starrer Vishwatma. In the same year, she received Filmfare Award for Lux New Face of the Year for Deewana. On April 5, 1993 Divya died after suffering a fall.

Varun was last seen in the 2020 film Coolie No. 1, in which he played the role of Raju Coolie. Last year, he revealed the poster of his next film Bhediya, on social media. The film is directed by Amar Kaushik and produced by Dinesh Vijan. In the film, Varun and Kriti Sanon will be seen playing the lead roles, while actors Janhvi Kapoor and Flora Saini will be reprising their roles from the previous installments, Roohi and Stree, respectively. The film is slated to release on November 25, 2022.

Apart from Bhediya, Varun also has Jug Jug Jeeyo in the pipeline. The comedy-drama film is directed by Raj Mehta and is produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, and Apoorva Mehta. Apart from Varun, the film will star actors Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, and Kiara Advani in the lead roles alongside Prajakta Koli and Manish Paul. The film is slated to release on June 24, 2022.

