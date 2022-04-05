Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Who is Saba Azad?: Know All About Hrithik Roshan’s Rumoured Girlfriend

Looks like Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad’s romance is gathering steam with each passing day
Rocket Boys Saba Azad is rumoured to be dating Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan.
Updated on Apr 05, 2022 07:12 PM IST
The pair was also recently spotted at the airport hand-in-hand. Here's all that we know about Hrithik's new lady love.

1.Azad’s real name is Saba Singh Grewal.

2.Azad is the niece of India’s renowned theatre artist and communist playwright Safdar Hashmi.

3.She began her acting career with her late uncle’s theatre group Jana Natya Manch in Delhi, where she worked with the likes of Habib Tanvir and MK Raina.

4.Azad moved to Mumbai from Delhi and acted in a two-man play directed by Makarand Deshpande staged at Prithvi Theatre.

5.Her first film stint was in a short film Guroor which was helmed by director Ishaan Nair.

6.She made her Bollywood debut in 2008 with Anil Senior’s Dil Kabaddi, which also starred Irrfan, Rahul Bose and Soha Ali Khan.

7.Azad is a popular musician and singer in the Indian indie music scene and one half of widely popular electronic band Madboy/Mink which she started with actor and musician Imaad Shah in 2012.

8.Azad and Shah dated for seven years before calling it quits in 2010. They continue to work as music partners.

9.Azad started her own theatre company The Skins in 2010 and directed her first play Lovepuke which opened at NCPA’s experimental theatre in September 2010.

10.She recently starred in web series Rocket Boys.

