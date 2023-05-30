Who was Amar Singh Chamkila, played by Diljit Dosanjh in his new film

Imtiaz Ali is back with a new film, Chamkila, with Diljit Dosanjh playing the titular role of Amar Singh Chamkila and Parineeti Chopra playing his partner Amarjot Kaur. The singers were gunned down along with two of their band members, bringing Chamkila's immense stardom to an end at just the age of 27 in 1988. Also read: Chamkila teaser: Diljit Dosanjh seen without turban for first time; fans object to his look, Hindi use

Who was Amar Singh Chamkila

Diljit Dosanjh will be seen as Punjabi superstar Amar Singh Chamkila.

Amar Singh Chamkila was born on July 21, 1960 and loved singing since childhood. He worked in a cloth mill and wrote songs as well. He started singing them and shot to fame with his very recorded song Takue Te Takua. He became a hit in the villages of Punjab with the stage name ‘Chamkila’. After singing several duets with many female singers, he found a stable singing partner in Amarjot Kaur.

Immense fame

Chamkila was at the peak of his popularity when he died. Singer Amit Trivedi had once called him the ‘Elvis of Punjab’ which he was popularly called at that time. Reportedly, his biography titled Awaz Mardi Nahin by Gulzar Singh Shaunki stated that such was the demand for the busy singer that he once performed 366 shows in 365 days.

Chamkila's death

Chamkila and his wife were getting out of a car for their performance in Mehsampur in Punjab when the couple were brutally gunned down in broad daylight by unidentified assailants who came on bikes and fled the scene. The case could never be resolved.

Chamkila's songs

Chamkila wrote lyrics regarding extra-marital relationships, coming of age, drinking, drug use and habits of Punjabi men. He delivered several hits like Pehle Lalkare Naal, Baba Tera Nankana, Talwar Main Kalgidhar Di to count a few. Chamkila and Amarjot's 1980 album Jija Lak Minle and 1981 album Hikk Utte So Ja Ve also had several hit songs.

Timing of Chamkila teaser release

The Chamkila teaser has been released by Netflix a day after the first death anniversary of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala. He was shot in a similar manner and died at the mere age of 28, a day after the state government curtailed his security cover.

