Why Mukul Chadda feels it is rather wise for films to opt for OTT releases amid the pandemic

On whether he would have liked to have a theatrical release for his film, Sherni, actor Mukul Chadda says it is way above him to take such calls.
By Juhi Chakraborty
PUBLISHED ON JUN 10, 2021 07:42 PM IST
Mukul Chadda will be next seen in Sherni.

Even as lockdown restrictions have begun to ease up a bit in some states, there is still no certainty about the reopening of cinemas. With many films once again opting for the direct-to-OTT route, actor Mukul Chadda feels it is indeed the right way to go about in this situation.

“In these times, theatrical releases have been challenged again. I feel that the makers who have decided to release their films on OTT are right,” says the actor, who has two web projects — a series and the film, Sherni, releasing soon.

Asked if he would have preferred to get a theatrical release for his film, Chadda actor admits, “Of course there is a charm about theatrical releases, there is no denying that.”

However, he is quick to add, “But, it is away above me to take such calls. Also, I like both mediums. These are not things I think about too much. I am certain that makers understand better about where to release and how to market a film.”

Married to Rasika Dugal, another popular name in the web space, Chadda lauds the whole OTT revolution and says that he enjoys the medium both as an audience and an artiste.

“The web gives you the luxury to sit at home and watch what you want, at your own discretion. You are spoilt for choices. You have multiple options for the audience to watch what they like, and there are so many more avenues for actors to do what they want,” says investment banker-turned-actor, adding that he sees merit in both theatres and OTT and hope that “we soon get back to pre-March 2020 world, as the last 15 months have not been normal for anyone.”

