Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Why Thalaivii actor Raj Arjun had almost quit acting: Was fed up of being known as a two scene actor
bollywood

Why Thalaivii actor Raj Arjun had almost quit acting: Was fed up of being known as a two scene actor

Actor Raj Arjun says he was way ahead of his peers and that is why he wondered why he was not getting his due.
Raj Arjun is earning plaudits for his role in Thalaivii.
Published on Oct 08, 2021 12:48 PM IST
By Juhi Chakraborty

The film business is tough, and it is especially hard for actors to make it big given the volume of talent in the industry, feels actor Raj Arjun. Sharing his own ordeal, he says that despite being consistent with his performances, he had to struggle for more than a decade.

“I was trying to break the wall and the wall is invisible, so I was just throwing my hands here and there. It’s so uncertain. I was banging on each and every door. I remember I didn’t leave any stone unturned,” says Arjun, who started his career with Black Friday in 2007.

Seen recently in Thalaivii, the actor reveals that he was way ahead of his peers when it came to presenting himself on he professional front, yet the outcome wasn’t as he expected.

“I was very updated. When people used to send out photos, I had my CV. When people used CV, I was already on pen drives and would distribute it to casting people. When people got to pen drives, I was doing it on my ipad,” he shares, adding that he soon realised that it was all futile as he was already typecast by filmmakers.

RELATED STORIES

“I thought jab hona hai tab hi hoga , aapko jo karna hai aap kar lo. What I realised was people started seeing me as one and two scenes actor and that was also a problem. I thought that I may not be able to break the wall after all,” he says,

What followed, was a break from acting. “So then I took a break… main thahar gaya. I decided I won’t do these small roles which I was doing for 10- 12 years. As an actor, I wasn’t satisfied with that work, and I was doing just for the sake of being in the industry and because of the greed that someone someday will notice me and offer me something big,” Arjun shares, revealing that he didn’t gain anything from the small roles he did for long.

“I was neither getting recognition nor money. I don’t blame anybody for this,” he says.

Indeed, taking a step back worked in his favour. “I lost everything while asking for work. I don’t like asking for any favour in life from anyone. I felt shy asking for work. So when I took a step back, that is when Secret Superstar (2017) happened and changed things for me,” he ends, terming the musical drama as the turning point in his life.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Sanjana Sanghi: It gets tough to focus on acting with so much happening around on social media

6

Anushka Sharma switches outfits for shoot, Kareena Kapoor-Yuvraj Singh chat

Krishna Bhatt on Vikram Bhatt’s second marriage: Dad told me suddenly that he hs remarried

Somy Ali defends Aryan Khan: ‘I tried pot with Divya Bharti. No regrets’
TRENDING TOPICS
Navratri 2021
Horoscope Today
IPL 2021 Points Table
Gold Price
Air Force Day
India Covid Cases
RBI
Bigg Boss 15
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP